Amazon Merges Clinic and Amazon One Health Into Single Brand

Amazon’s pay-per-visit telehealth service and its One Medical program are now a single brand.

The company announced Thursday (June 27) that Amazon Clinic, introduced in 2022, was being renamed Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit.

With that name change comes some others: customers now have the choice of paying for each visit for more than 30 common conditions, or a membership that lets them pay a monthly or yearly fee for on-demand virtual care, as well as booking for same-day and next-day appointments at One Medical offices.

“It’s simply too hard to get the medical care you need, when you need it, and affordably — long waits, high costs, and impersonal care make it unnecessarily difficult for many patients today,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. “We’re focused on improving both the occasional and ongoing medical care experience.”

According to a news release, Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit offers lower per-visit pricing and even fewer steps to start an appointment. Messaging visits cost $29 while video visits are $49, with customers paying for care as needed, with insurance neither needed or accepted.

The company’s efforts to offer lower-cost medical comes as consumers face a number of financial barriers to obtaining healthcare.

For instance, research from PYMNTS Intelligence’s 2024 Women’s Wellness Index Report shows that 10% of American women cannot make their doctor appointments because they don’t have access to the means to get there.

“A multitude of health-related issues can cascade from there,” PYMNTS wrote this week. “Women who lack reliable transportation are 17% less likely to get the preventive medical care they need. Compared to those with access to transportation, they are also 78% more likely to postpone medical care until a problem arises and are nearly twice as likely to neglect dental care until a problem occurs.”

However, this data does not mean that women in the U.S. are neglecting their healthcare. The report also found that women are 11% more likely than men to research their health and wellness and 19% more likely to understand how to find the best wellness providers.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke recently with Synchrony General Manager of Wellness Claude Royster, who said many families delay or avoid medical care because they don’t understand their financial options, which can mean worsened health outcomes and higher costs in the long-run.

“The patient wants transparency,” Royster said. “They want to understand what it is going to cost to get the care that they need — so it is very important that health systems and insurers provide, transparently, what their costs are.”