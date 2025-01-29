Amazon to Eliminate ‘Small Number’ of Roles in Communications Department

Amazon’s communications department is reportedly the latest segment of the company’s corporate workforce to see layoffs.

The company is laying off dozens of people in the department, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 29).

“Following a recent review, we’re making some changes to the Communications & Corporate Responsibility organization to help us move faster, increase ownership, strengthen our culture, and bring teams closer to customers,” Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said in the report. “As part of these changes, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles.”

Tens of thousands of corporate jobs have been cut at the company since Andy Jassy became CEO of Amazon in 2021, according to the report.

These included 27,000 positions eliminated in corporate job cuts that began in 2022, as well as smaller numbers of layoffs in a series of smaller rounds focused on particular departments and roles, per the report.

Jassy said in September that Amazon planned to reduce the number of managers in each of its organizations as part of an effort to “operate like the world’s largest startup.”

In a message shared with the company’s employees and posted online at the time, Jassy wrote that Amazon aimed to flatten organizations by asking each of its S-teams, or senior leadership teams, to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

“If we do this well, it will increase our teammates’ ability to move fast, clarify and invigorate their sense of ownership, drive decision-making closer to the front lines where it most impacts customers (and the business), decrease bureaucracy, and strengthen our organization’s ability to make customers’ lives better and easier every day,” Jassy wrote at the time.

It was reported Jan. 15 that tech giants Meta and Microsoft were cutting back on their headcounts, with Meta set to cut its workforce by 5% and Microsoft planning to pause hiring in part of its consulting business and lay off some employees.

According to Layoffs.fyi, a tracker that monitors job cuts in the tech sector, 545 tech companies laid off a total of 152,664 employees in 2024.