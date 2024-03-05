StackOne Raises $3.6 Million to Grow Integration-Platform-as-a-Service Offering

StackOne has raised $3.6 million in seed funding to grow its embedded integration-platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) offering.

The company will invest in artificial intelligence (AI) to grow this unified application programming interface (API) offering for the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector, StackOne said in a Tuesday (March 5) press release.

It will also expand its presence in the United States, European Union and Australian markets.

“We are excited to receive this seed funding as it helps us further our mission to ensure our SaaS clients are always delivering the best possible integrations to their customers and partners,” Romain Sestier, CEO and co-founder of StackOne, said in the release.

Sestier and Chief Technology Officer Guillaume Lebedel, who are ex-Google and Oracle executives, founded StackOne in 2023, according to the release.

The company provides standardized APIs that help SaaS companies seamlessly connect their products with their customers’ existing ecosystem, the release said.

This solution enables SaaS companies to meet the growing expectations of their customers that their offerings will integrate with all the customers’ existing tools, per the release. The StackOne APIs facilitate integrations that would otherwise be complex and do so securely without storing data.

StackOne’s seed round was led by Episode 1.

Episode 1 General Partner Hector Mason said in the release, “The explosion of SaaS tools has created an integrations nightmare for companies.”

StackOne is “making great strides towards a future where companies don’t have to think twice about building and managing hundreds of integrations.”

In another recent development in this space, IPaaS provider Prismatic said in January that it secured $22 million in Series B funding for its embedded integration platform. This platform is designed to help the B2B SaaS industry overcome the costly and time-consuming challenges they face when integrating with other software used by their customers.

Also in January, accounts payable (AP) management specialist Medius partnered with IPaaS provider Launchpad Technologies to deliver an IPaaS solution. This solution is designed to help Medius customers integrate their entire suite of procure-to-pay solutions with any system, eliminating the complexities typically associated with enterprise integration.