Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones

With Apple stores closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people who left their iPhones or other devices for repair won’t be able to retrieve them until further notice, according to reports.

Customers were given a two-day window to pick up their devices beyond the official March 14 closing of Apple stores. Anyone who didn’t get to Apple retailers during that time period will have to wait until the stores reopen, an Apple spokesperson told Business Insider Friday (March 20).

The spokesperson said Apple got in touch with customers who left devices for repair, and many took the risk to retrieve them. For people who missed the pickup timeframe, their iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches and other devices will remain at the store.

Apple was originally planning to re-open retail shops on March 27, but it has changed the date to an undetermined time due to the pandemic, according to a separate Business Insider report. The decision follows the increasing restrictions and business closures in the U.S.

The store closures are one of many the tech giant has taken in the wake of the pandemic. Apple also changed its Worldwide Developers Conference in June to virtual.

There is no way people can pick up their devices until the retail stores re-open for business, the spokesperson said.

Apple is getting in touch with customers whose devices were sent out for repair. In those instances, the devices will be shipped directly to the customers instead of a retail store for pickup.

Since Apple shuttered all retailers outside of China due to the pandemic, it is limiting online iPhone purchases to two phones per person.

A message displayed above iPhone eCommerce listings informs shoppers that transactions will be capped at two iPhones per order in Singapore, mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Nicole Peng, who monitors the smartphone space at Canalys, indicated the tech company is probably restricting orders to make sure scalpers don’t hoard devices and sell them again on the “grey market.”

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Target Target
4.7K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Target Increases Pay, Provides Bonuses; Asda To Bring Over 5,000 Workers Onboard

Finastra Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack Finastra Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack
4.6K
Security & Fraud

Fintech Finastra Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack

Ebury and Crédito Agrícola Ebury and Crédito Agrícola
3.3K
B2B Payments

Ebury Powers Global Payments For Crédito Agrícola Corporates

drone drone
3.2K
Coronavirus

California Cops Enlist Drones For Lockdown Enforcement

bank of america, mortgages, loans, deferments, fees, credit cards, banks, coronavirus bank of america, mortgages, loans, deferments, fees, credit cards, banks, coronavirus
2.9K
Coronavirus

BoA Mortgage Customers Struggling Due To Pandemic Can Defer Payments

For Sale sign house For Sale sign house
2.7K
Real Estate

Looking Over The (Digital) Horizon As Home Sales Peak

Airbnb has been fielding calls from investors amid the coronavirus outbreak Airbnb has been fielding calls from investors amid the coronavirus outbreak
2.6K
Investments

Airbnb Fields Investor Calls Despite Having $3B In The Bank

Jobs Center line Jobs Center line
2.4K
Coronavirus

Goldman Sachs Says Week’s Unemployment Filing Is Record High

2.3K
Fraud Prevention

Stopping Fraudsters From Taking The Travel Industry For An $11B Ride

HSBC, Alibaba Link Up On Quick eCommerce Loans HSBC, Alibaba Link Up On Quick eCommerce Loans
2.3K
Loans

HSBC, Alibaba Link Up On Quick eCommerce Loans

Payments News: Perils And Promise Of Coronavirus Payments News: Perils And Promise Of Coronavirus
2.1K
Commentary

The Week In Payments: The Visible Perils And Hidden Promise Of The Coronavirus

podcast PayFacs podcast PayFacs
1.8K
Payment Methods

How PayFacs And ISVs Can Survive (And Thrive) In Uncertain Times

Apple Caps iPhone Buys At Two Per Shopper Apple Caps iPhone Buys At Two Per Shopper
1.7K
Retail

Apple Caps eCommerce iPhone Buys At Two Per Shopper

Coronavirus: Florida’s Spring Breakdown Coronavirus: Florida’s Spring Breakdown
1.7K
Coronavirus

Florida’s Spring Breakdown

Gig economy, worker Bellhops Gig economy, worker Bellhops
1.7K
Gig Economy

Enabling Access To Faster Payments For Gig Workers In The Moving Industry