With Apple stores closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people who left their iPhones or other devices for repair won’t be able to retrieve them until further notice, according to reports.

Customers were given a two-day window to pick up their devices beyond the official March 14 closing of Apple stores. Anyone who didn’t get to Apple retailers during that time period will have to wait until the stores reopen, an Apple spokesperson told Business Insider Friday (March 20).

The spokesperson said Apple got in touch with customers who left devices for repair, and many took the risk to retrieve them. For people who missed the pickup timeframe, their iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches and other devices will remain at the store.

Apple was originally planning to re-open retail shops on March 27, but it has changed the date to an undetermined time due to the pandemic, according to a separate Business Insider report. The decision follows the increasing restrictions and business closures in the U.S.

The store closures are one of many the tech giant has taken in the wake of the pandemic. Apple also changed its Worldwide Developers Conference in June to virtual.

There is no way people can pick up their devices until the retail stores re-open for business, the spokesperson said.

Apple is getting in touch with customers whose devices were sent out for repair. In those instances, the devices will be shipped directly to the customers instead of a retail store for pickup.

Since Apple shuttered all retailers outside of China due to the pandemic, it is limiting online iPhone purchases to two phones per person.

A message displayed above iPhone eCommerce listings informs shoppers that transactions will be capped at two iPhones per order in Singapore, mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Nicole Peng, who monitors the smartphone space at Canalys, indicated the tech company is probably restricting orders to make sure scalpers don’t hoard devices and sell them again on the “grey market.”