Retail

Apple Announces ‘Most Advanced’ iPad Pro

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Apple Announces ‘Most Advanced’ iPad Pro

With a device that is reportedly quicker and more powerful than most PC notebooks, Apple has unveiled its “most advanced” iPad Pro. The tech company said in an announcement that the tablet, which is available for purchase beginning today on its website, comes with studio-quality mics, an Ultra Wide camera and a LiDAR Scanner.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in the announcement, “The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing.” Schiller continued, in part, “Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad.”

The tech company also unveiled its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. According to the company, the keyboard provides the “best typing experience ever on iPad.” The keyboard features a floating design with smooth angle adjustment, a trackpad and a backlit keyboard. Customers will be able to buy the Magic Keyboard in May.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said in the announcement, “We’re making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS. We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad.”

The company also said the iPad Pro now comes with five studio-quality microphones for receiving quiet details and emitting very clean sound. According to the announcement, “The combination of pro cameras, pro audio and the large display make iPad Pro a versatile mobile studio for creative pros including filmmakers, video professionals, podcasters and other content creators.”

In separate Apple news, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that his firm, TF International Securities, is decreasing its iPhone supply predictions for Q1 of this year by 10 percent due to the coronavirus. “It’s difficult to predict the shipments in 2Q 2020 because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus epidemic and consumer confidence,” he said, per a past report.

——————————–

PYMNTS VIRTUAL LIVE PANEL: THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET) 

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from top financial institutions on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM (ET) for a lively discussion about new directions in banking for the digital-first era. Webster and her executive guests will offer expert insights into topics from the fascinating new PYMNTS report, “What Is a Bank: What U.S. Consumers Think About the Key Issues Driving the Connected Economy.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now Maxine Waters wants the FDIC to hold off on ILC charters for now
9.2K
Loans

House Chairwoman Tells FDIC To Halt ILC Charters

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants
7.5K
Regulation Roundup

In Europe, Taxes In Focus For Tech Giants

Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO, Securities and Exchange Commission, internal controls, audit requirements, publicly traded companies, IPO,
6.2K
B2B Payments

SEC Reduces Audit Rules For Smaller Firms

A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week A bank in New York was cleared out of $100 bills last week
5.9K
Cash

NYC Bank Runs Short Of Big Bills As Customers Hoard Cash

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers
5.3K
API

US Bank Teams With Fiserv To Streamline Data Transfers

Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic Movie theater sales are at a low due to the coronavirus pandemic
4.4K
Coronavirus

US Movie Box Offices See Worst Weekend In 20 Years

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics
4.3K
Authentication

AML/KYC Compliance Riffs On Biometrics

Amazon Amazon
4.3K
Amazon

Amazon Experiences Technical Setback For Grocery Orders Amid High Coronavirus Demand

Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Coronavirus, Alibaba, Verily, google, mobile carriers, Retail, Keep Americans Connected Pledge,
4.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus update: Walmart, CVS, Target Pledge To Set Up Testing Sites; Google Works On Site To Find Virus Tests; Mobile, Internet Carriers Pledge To Expand Service, Waive Late Fees

Casino Casino
3.9K
Coronavirus

MGM And Wynn Shutter Casinos For A Limited Time Due To Coronavirus

israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones israel, coronavirus, quarantine, tracking, cell phones
3.9K
Coronavirus

Israel To Use Terrorism-Tracking Tech To Fight Virus Spread

How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy How Coronavirus Could Change Gig Economy
3.8K
Gig Economy

How Coronavirus Will (And Won’t) Change The Gig Economy

china-coronavirus-economy-recovery china-coronavirus-economy-recovery
3.3K
International

Planning For Recovery: Lessons Learned From China

Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem Jumio On The Digital ID Chicken And Egg Problem
3.3K
Authentication

Could The Coronavirus Crisis Solve Digital IDs’ ‘Chicken and Egg’ Problem?

The EU will meet via video this week The EU will meet via video this week
3.3K
Europe

EU Ministers To Meet Via Video On Virus’ Financial Hit