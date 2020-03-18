Apple Announces ‘Most Advanced’ iPad Pro

With a device that is reportedly quicker and more powerful than most PC notebooks, Apple has unveiled its “most advanced” iPad Pro. The tech company said in an announcement that the tablet, which is available for purchase beginning today on its website, comes with studio-quality mics, an Ultra Wide camera and a LiDAR Scanner.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in the announcement, “The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing.” Schiller continued, in part, “Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad.”

The tech company also unveiled its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. According to the company, the keyboard provides the “best typing experience ever on iPad.” The keyboard features a floating design with smooth angle adjustment, a trackpad and a backlit keyboard. Customers will be able to buy the Magic Keyboard in May.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said in the announcement, “We’re making iPad even more capable and versatile by bringing trackpad support to iPadOS. We carefully considered the best way to integrate trackpad use into a touch-first environment while retaining everything our customers know and love about iPad.”

The company also said the iPad Pro now comes with five studio-quality microphones for receiving quiet details and emitting very clean sound. According to the announcement, “The combination of pro cameras, pro audio and the large display make iPad Pro a versatile mobile studio for creative pros including filmmakers, video professionals, podcasters and other content creators.”

In separate Apple news, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that his firm, TF International Securities, is decreasing its iPhone supply predictions for Q1 of this year by 10 percent due to the coronavirus. “It’s difficult to predict the shipments in 2Q 2020 because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus epidemic and consumer confidence,” he said, per a past report.