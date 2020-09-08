Apple

Apple Sets Online Event Anticipated To Reveal New Products

Apple Inc.

Apple has announced a digital-only event that is expected to include the unveiling of new products, but which new products is a matter of speculation. While Apple traditionally unveils new products at an annual September event at its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., that event may take place later this year, CNBC reports.

Apple is on track to unveil its new and highly-anticipated 5G iPhones this year, but it’s not clear whether the company will be unveiling its latest smart phones at the digital event, slated for 10 a.m. PDT on Sept. 15 from the company’s headquarters.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri previously indicated, in a conference call with analysts after the company’s latest earnings report on July 30, that Apple expected the launch of its new lineup of 5G iPhones to be a “few weeks later” than usual.

That, in turn, could mean a separate Apple rollout of its new 5G smartphones in October or even November.

Apple, as is its style, makes no mention in its invitation to the Sept. 15 event what it will be unveiling or discussing that day.

However, an invitation sent to the press did offer one significant clue, carrying the words “Time Flies” on it. That indicates Apple, which recently became the first publicly-traded U.S. company to surpass $2 trillion in market value, will at least unveil its latest iteration of its smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 6, CNBC reports.

But as intriguing as the Apple’s new watch may be, Apple is still banking on the release of its new 5G iPhones — at least four separate iPhone 12 models are in the works — to drive its bottom line.

Apple has reportedly called upon manufacturers to crank out 75 to 80 million 5G iPhones this year, just about the same number of new iPhones the company rolled out last year.

Overall, the iPhone accounts for half of Apple’s sales, a portion that surpasses 60 percent during the holiday season.

