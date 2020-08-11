Apple’s Long Strange Trip to A $2T Valuation

Apple is on the cusp of a stock market first — becoming the first public company in history to capture a $2 trillion valuation.

Apple stock is trading at about $446 as of Tuesday (Aug. 11), giving the company a roughly $1.91 trillion market capitalization — almost double where it was just two years ago. And its market cap will hit $2 trillion if the stock rises about another 5 percent to $467.77 a share.

Will Apple make it over the finish line? That depends on which analyst one asks.

Wedbush Securities Analyst Daniel Ives offered a resounding yes in a research note on Sunday (Aug. 9) that gave Apple shares a $515 price target and a “bull-case” scenario of $600.

However, Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong has doubts about the sustainability of Apple’s recent meteoric rise. Meanwhile, Bank of America lowered its rating on Apple last week, arguing that the shares’ rocket-like gains aren’t sustainable in the near term.

We have no special insight into whether Apple clears the $2 trillion bar in the next six weeks, six months or six years. But Apple has certainly come a long way already.

The company’s rise to potentially becoming history’s most valuable business traces back in 1997, when Apple had been forced to cut about a third of its workforce and was just 90 days away from being forced to declare bankruptcy.

“It was on the rocks,” late Co-Founder Steve Jobs later told The New York Times. “It was much worse than I thought.”

And so Jobs — who had co-founded Apple in 1976, left in 1985 after scuffling with the company CEO and returned to take the helm in 1997 when Apple acquired his second company NeXT — began a turnaround. Apple slashed 70 percent of its product plans, launching the “Think Different” ad campaign and executed a very, very bold vision from its new/old leader.

More than a 20 years later, the company is spitting distance from a $2 trillion valuation. How did Apple do it? Answer: By developing some very big ideas that turned into huge hits. And by enjoying some very, very good luck.

Here’s how it happened:

Early Successes

The first big hit of the Jobs 2.0 term was the iMac G3, a sleek all-in-one desktop computer that won people over in its first bright blue design. (Its later iterations came in candy-colored hues.)

Popular with particularly college students and younger consumers, it made Apple “cool” again as of 1998.

Next up was the iPod, which wasn’t the first MP3 audio player on the market, but widely hailed as the first good one. It could hold a lot of music and smoothly and seamlessly play it back.

And the iPod kept advancing. Subsequent upgrades could hold more and more songs, play back video content and eventually surf the Web.

Adding in Apple iTunes in 2003 cemented the iPod’s place as the standard MP3 player, which drew a host of new users into the Apple ecosystem during the early 2000s. Apple opened the iTunes Music Store with 200,000 songs alongside its third-generation iPod. In the first week, iTunes Store customers bought more than 1 million songs.

The iPhone Era

But Apple’s biggest and most epoch-making hit to date came with the 2007 introduction of the iPhone, which more or less kicked off the global mobile era. Apple then paired the iPhone with the first version of the Apple App Store in July 2010.

Subsequent releases of the iPad (2010), Apple Pay (2014) and the Apple Watch (2015) stimulated a lot of consumer and investment interest in tablets, mobile payments and wearables, respectively. But none of those devices has gotten close to setting off the kind of seismic shift that the iPhone and the App Store did.

But Apple notably has changed its focus in recent years away from being the world’s foremost inventor of new gadgets and into the construction of a more fully realized Apple ecosystem. That has hinged largely on the meteoric expansion of its services offerings — Apple Pay, Apple Music, AppleCare — into what as of this point is a multibillion-dollar annual business. Services made up only 6.5 percent of Apple’s revenue in 2012’s first quarter, but more than tripled to 22 percent of it as of 2020’s third quarter, according to Statista.

“We had strong performance in our digital services with all-time revenue records in the App Store, Apple Music, video and cloud services as well as elevated engagement on iMessage, Siri and FaceTime,” current Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the company’s latest earnings call. “Based on these results and our performance over the last four quarters, we are proud to announce that we have achieved our goal of doubling our fiscal 2016 services revenue six months ahead of schedule.”

Apple Watch, meanwhile, has made increasingly large entrances into the healthcare field. It’s viewed as not just an accessory, but an increasingly vital piece of health tech. For example, Apple started the year with a massive study with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to determine if Apple’s Watch Series 4 could be leveraged to diagnose and treat atrial fibrillation.

Where Apple Encountered Some Good Luck

Of course, timing is everything. For all of Apple’s brilliant innovations over the past 25 years, the company has also managed to enjoy some very good timing.

For example, when Apple was hanging on by a thread in 1997, Microsoft was suffering the opposite problem of being too successful. At the time, it was embroiled in a brutal antitrust lawsuit with the U.S. government.

Steve Jobs persuaded Microsoft chief Bill Gates that it was a historically bad time for Microsoft’s main competitor to go bankrupt, and Gates bought $150 million of non-voting shares in Apple. Before Apple could get back to greatness, it needed a major cash infusion — one it wouldn’t have likely gotten had Microsoft not been eager to prove that it really loved its competitors.

Gates also offered Apple free access to Microsoft Office, which at the time was the primary software system that computer users demanded.

Apple was also a major beneficiary of the advance of mobile networking technology between the years 2000 and 1010. The nation’s first 3G network first started construction in January 2002 and covered the majority of the country by the iPhone’s launch in 2007.

Moreover, the 4G network was under construction as of 2010, making most of the innovations that people use their smartphones for today possible. Want to use Facebook or Twitter on a smartphone? That’s a fairly data-hungry activity, and without 4G, it would be an incredibly slow process to post a photo or retweet a witty bon mot.

What The Future Holds

So, will Apple make it to a $2 trillion valuation? Given that it is within throwing distance today — with the next generation of iPhone still set to come out this fall — the odds are looking good at least, though 2020 is a year full of all kinds of surprises so hard predictions on much of anything are something of a sucker’s game.

Where Apple goes from here — and how long it takes to get to $3 trillion? Depends on what the next entry in the hit parade is.