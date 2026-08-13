What IBM’s Quantum Breakthrough Means for the $100 Million CFO

Highlights
Quantum advantage isn’t quantum ROI. IBM’s results suggest quantum systems may now outperform classical computing on select problems, but CFOs should focus on total economics like runtime, integration, talent and measurable business value, not just technical benchmarks.
Quantum spend will likely look like cloud spend. CFOs do not need to budget for quantum hardware; they should start identifying costly optimization, simulation and modeling bottlenecks where rented quantum capacity could eventually improve economics.
The near-term financial impact is cybersecurity, not quantum revenue. Post-quantum cryptography migration could hit technology budgets well before quantum delivers revenue.
CFOs with a soft spot for science fiction have traditionally viewed quantum computing as something both intriguing conceptually and consequential enough to monitor. No matter how many Star Trek posters they had hanging on their childhood bedrooms, however, most finance teams have viewed quantum computing as a distant enough capability to leave out of today’s operating plan.