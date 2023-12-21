Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset by February.

The company has been increasing production of the headset at its facilities in China, with the aim of having units ready for customers by the end of January and on the shelves in February, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 20).

The Vision Pro headset represents Apple’s foray into a new product category since it introduced smartwatches in 2015, according to the report.

This move is significant as the company ventures into the world of mixed reality, which combines virtual and augmented reality, the report said. While Meta Platforms currently dominates the market, Apple is determined to make a strong first impression with its offering.

The rollout of the Vision Pro will be Apple’s most complex product launch to date, necessitating new sales strategies and equipment, per the report. The headset features customized components that must be correctly assembled and packaged at the point of sale. Ensuring a proper fit is crucial, as an ill-fitting headset may not display content properly and could be uncomfortable for the user.

To prepare for the launch, Apple has been enhancing its retail stores to accommodate the Vision Pro and its accessories, according to the report. The various sizes and configurations of the Vision Pro will require additional storage space, and new demonstration areas will be set up for customers to try on the headset.

Apple is taking proactive measures to train its retail employees on how to effectively market and sell the Vision Pro, the report said. At least two staff members from each retail outlet will attend training sessions at the company’s headquarters, where they will learn about the headset’s features and proper fitting techniques.

While the release of the Vision Pro is expected to be less extravagant compared to previous Apple product launches, the company remains focused on encouraging customers to take a fresh look at the technology, per the report.

Apple announced its venture into the mixed-reality world with the unveiling of the Vision Pro in June. CEO Tim Cook said at the time that it will be “the first device you look through and not at.”

During a November earnings call, Cook said of the mixed-reality headset: “We’ll be offering demos in the stores, and it’ll be a very different process than the normal ‘grab and go’ kind of process.”