Apple Continues Rollout of Apple Intelligence by Enabling It Automatically

Apple reportedly took the next step in its rollout of Apple Intelligence by turning it on by default in its latest software update for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Previously, users with iPhones that support the suite of artificial intelligence capabilities were prompted to activate it when setting up their phone, a process that involved having to download software, CNBC reported Monday (Jan. 27).

While being turned on by default will increase the number of users, Apple Intelligence remains officially in beta and available in only a few English-speaking countries as Apple continues to test new features, according to the report.

“For users new or upgrading to iOS 18.3, Apple Intelligence will be enabled automatically during iPhone onboarding,” Apple said in its iOS and iPadOS 18.3 release notes. “Users will have access to Apple Intelligence features after setting up their devices. To disable Apple Intelligence, users will need to navigate to the Apple Intelligence & Siri Settings pane and turn off the Apple Intelligence toggle.”

In the same update, Apple disabled AI summaries for news apps — a feature that has been criticized for displaying inaccurate information, according to the CNBC report.

The firm told CNBC that the summaries will return in a future update, per the report.

It was reported Jan. 17 that Apple disabled the AI-generated news summaries on the beta version of its new iOS operating system after earlier updates failed to stop the feature from incorrectly summarizing or simply making up information.

Some news organizations asked the company to do something about the feature after it botched summaries of their news articles while still attributing the article to them.

It was reported in December that investors were optimistic that Apple’s AI features would fuel an iPhone “supercycle” in which a wave of consumers decides to upgrade their phones at once, leading to a boom in sales.

The company’s continuing addition of features to Apple Intelligence represents its attempt to compete in an AI field in which competitors like Microsoft, Google and OpenAI already established a presence, PYMNTS reported in October.

In one move, Apple added ChatGPT functionality to Apple Intelligence, suggesting a shift from its traditionally independent approach to AI development.

