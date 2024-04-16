AI-Powered Apps Streamline Team Collaboration

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots are already conversing with you and are now here to enhance teamwork.

Snap, a new app by Swit Technologies, is among a wave of collaboration tools that use generative AI to streamline project management, communication and workflows. Experts say such software can include intelligent meeting schedulers, real-time document collaboration, virtual assistants, and adaptive workflow management systems.

“AI can be great for speeding up or automating certain tasks and elements of collaboration that can be tedious or prone to error,” Darrin Murriner, the CEO of Cloverleaf.me, told PYMNTS. “In the collaboration process, this could include collaborating on documents, writing content, communicating and compiling information.”

A PYMNTS report from last year suggests that GenAI technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT could significantly enhance productivity. While they may also disrupt employment landscapes, the chief operations officer at Axios HQ, Jordan Zaslav, expressed optimism about AI’s role in fostering collaboration. He predicted the designation “AI-powered” tools might soon become as commonplace as cloud-based technologies are today, inspiring a new era of productivity.

New AI-Powered Chatbot

Snap is a project management system, task manager, and message board rolled into one designed to provide a range of features that extend beyond simple conversation facilitation. The chatbot aims to support collaborative project work by offering functionalities such as converting conversations into tasks, generating checklists, offering contextual responses and summarizing tasks.

Snap is not alone in the realm of AI-powered collaboration tools. Zoom, the well-known video conferencing platform, has recently introduced Zoom Workplace, an AI-driven solution aimed at boosting productivity and fostering teamwork within its user-friendly interface. The AI Companion updates feature a range of new tools, most notably Ask AI Companion, a digital assistant that helps users streamline their workday within Zoom Workplace. Other improvements include an AI Companion for Zoom Phone and enhanced capabilities for Team Chat and Whiteboard.

AI note-taking applications such as Otter.ai and Fireflies not only transcribe meeting discussions in real time but also automatically distribute these notes to all participants after the meeting, Kevin Loux of Charlotte Works told PYMNTS. This feature ensures that everyone involved has access to the same information, fostering better communication and collaboration among team members.

Bringing People Together

“AI tools are definitely a booster for collaboration — especially with global and remote teams,” Harpaul Sambhi, CEO of the AI company Magical, told PYMNTS. “By incorporating AI tools into their workflow, teams can increase productivity, improve efficiency and streamline communication. By curating a shared library of top productivity tricks — from frequently used messages to common workflow automation — teams work more efficiently together.”

Magical uses AI to automate repetitive tasks such as messaging, Sambhi said.

“With Magical, we can start to understand the common workflows of all of our users and suggest recommendations for automating those tasks,” he explained. “AI will help us understand those patterns. Similarly, if you think of a large organization with many employees and lots of coordination/collaboration, we can start to narrow in on the repetitive tasks of, let’s say, a team or department, and start to automate the tasks between employees.”

As AI evolves and as people get more comfortable with its application, the uses of AI in collaboration will evolve as well, Murriner predicted.

“There will likely be a move from more routine tasks to higher-order problem-solving and solutions, as well as improving our ability to build relationships and make connections,” he added. These can be useful in a multitude of ways, including improving sales performance, recommending new opportunities for collaboration, or identifying who to connect with to improve outcomes.”