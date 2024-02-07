Amazon Web Services and o9 Expand AI Partnership

Artificial intelligence (AI) software platform provider o9 Solutions and AWS are expanding their partnership.

The new collaboration, announced Tuesday (Feb. 6), will see o9 join AWS’s (Amazon Web Service) ISV Workload Migration program.

According to a news release, this will let o9 “leverage funding, technical enablement, and go-to-market support to accelerate digital transformation for joint customers by migrating their on-premise legacy planning software to o9’s SaaS [software-as-a-service] offering on AWS.”

O9 and AWS first teamed up in January 2022. Since then, o9 has served as a launch partner for AWS Supply Chain competency, while the o9 Digital Brain platform has been deployed on AWS for numerous clients in industries that include retail, consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing and telecom.

This allows these clients to enhance their offerings in integrated business planning, supply chain planning, and demand forecasting/planning, the release said.

“This milestone in our collaboration with AWS provides our customers the benefits from o9’s leading capabilities with the AWS infrastructure, ensuring seamless technical integration and performance,” said Tanguy Caillet, o9’s executive vice president of growth markets and global collaborations.

“O9’s innovative AI-powered platform was specifically created for flexible deployment and integration on a cloud-based system like AWS.”

Late last year, o9 teamed with jewelry brand Pandora to enhance that company’s integrated planning capabilities.

As reported here, Pandora selected o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform to upgrade its planning and merchandising processes.

“In today’s highly competitive and rapidly changing business environment, it is critical to meet consumers’ needs by having the right product in the right place at the right time,” Kristofer Löhmos, senior vice president of global merchandising at Pandora, said in the release. “O9’s Digital Brain platform will enable us to transform our planning processes and maximize product availability as we continue our efforts to delight our global customers.”

Soon after, PYMNTS wrote that the partnership was an example of the way AI plays an important role in optimizing inventory management.

That’s according to the PYMNTS Intelligence study “What Generative AI Has in Store for the Retail Industry,” which found that retailers can leverage predictive analytics to forecast demand, improve stock optimization, and streamline supply chains.

“This ensures that they have the right products in stock at the right time, reducing inventory costs and minimizing the risk of stockouts or overstocking,” PYMNTS wrote.