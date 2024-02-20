Archer Adds AI-Driven RegTech Solutions With Compliance.ai Acquisition

Archer, a provider of risk management solutions, has acquired Compliance.ai, a supplier of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven regulatory change management solutions.

This acquisition is expected to empower Archer clients with AI technology to automate monitoring, tracking, reporting and responding to evolving regulations in real time, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 20) press release.

The acquisition will offer Archer’s clients real-time updates, predictive analysis and increased accuracy for regulatory compliance and risk management, Bill Diaz, CEO of Archer, said in the release.

“Leveraging the power of AI technology advances our strategy to empower organizations to more effectively manage their entire risk landscape and allows us to propel Archer solutions into a new era of efficiency and foresight,” Diaz said.

The integration of Compliance.ai’s AI-powered technology with Archer’s risk and compliance management solutions will deliver benefits to compliance, risk and legal teams worldwide, Kayvan Alikhani, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Compliance.ai, said in the release.

“Joining with Archer, we’re in a leading position to transform compliance into a competitive advantage for highly regulated organizations,” Alikhani said.

Compliance.ai’s approach to monitoring regulatory updates using machine learning and AI will enhance the compliance lifecycle by automatically mapping regulatory changes to internal policies, procedures and controls, according to the release.

These capabilities will complement Archer’s focus on integrating risk and compliance management within a single platform, driving efficiency, accountability, collaboration, and visibility across risk and compliance teams, the release said.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of risk management, Archer is dedicated to helping organizations manage risk, ensure compliance and navigate emerging challenges such as environmental, social and governance (ESG) and operational resilience, per the release.

Organizations are increasingly integrating a host of modern tools designed to support regulatory and compliance around know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering controls, among other critical compliance solutions, PYMNTS reported in May 2023.

In another recent development in this space, Salv, a provider of financial crime compliance solutions, said in December 2023 that it raised €3.9 million ($4.29 million) in new funding to fuel its expansion in the United Kingdom.

The company’s cloud-based solution, Salv Bridge, enables financial institutions to exchange data on bad actors, collaborate and handle investigations more efficiently, Salv said at the time.