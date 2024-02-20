Adobe Launches AI Assistant for Reader and Acrobat for Faster Information Processing

Adobe is introducing AI Assistant, a new generative artificial intelligence-powered conversational engine for Reader and Acrobat.

Still in beta mode, AI Assistant instantly creates summaries and insights from long documents. The model is also able to answer questions and format data for sharing in emails, reports and presentations, Adobe said in a Tuesday (Feb. 20) news release.

The tool will generate new value from the information inside the approximately 3 trillion PDFs in the world, per the release.

“AI Assistant in Reader and Acrobat transforms long documents and overwhelming information into helpful insights and easy-to-understand, actionable content,” the release said. “…AI Assistant streamlines the time it takes to compose an email or scan through a contract of any kind, delivering productivity to knowledge workers and consumers everywhere.”

AI Assistant uses the same AI and machine learning models behind Acrobat Liquid Mode, which powers responsive reading experiences for PDFs on phones, according to the release.

The feature is available to use for Acrobat Individual, Pro and Teams customers and Acrobat Pro without the need for any implementations, the release said. It will be available for Reader users over the coming weeks.

Users will also get access to features like intelligent citations, so customers can verify the source of AI Assistant’s answers, and a formatted output, consolidated by AI Assistant. Additionally, the AI model can be used with other document formats, such as Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint and meeting transcripts, according to the release.

“Generative AI offers the promise of more intelligent document experiences by transforming the information inside PDFs into actionable, knowledge and professional-looking content,” said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Document Cloud, in the release. “PDF is the de facto standard for the world’s most important documents, and the capabilities introduced today are just the beginning of the value AI Assistant will deliver through Reader and Acrobat applications and services.”

Adobe’s launch of the new product comes after it announced a new partnership with Nuvei in January to expand eCommerce payment options.

Through its integration with Adobe Commerce, Nuvei’s payment suite will be accessible to Adobe Commerce customers via API.

For all PYMNTS AI and digital transformation coverage, subscribe to the daily AI and Digital Transformation Newsletters.