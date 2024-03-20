Ateliere Establishes AI Advisory Council for Media Software Solutions

Ateliere Creative Technologies has established an AI Advisory Council to help it develop a road map for adding generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and machine learning (ML) models to its Ateliere Connect media supply chain.

The AI Advisory Council includes leading entities from the global media, telecommunications and entertainment sectors, the media software solutions company said in a Wednesday (March 20) press release.

“By truly understanding our customers’ needs, offering genuinely innovative and valuable solutions unavailable elsewhere, and building a culture of differentiation, we can achieve the ultimate goal: becoming a trusted partner, a valued adviser and an essential component in our customers’ success,” Dan Goman, CEO of Ateliere, said in the release.

With the help of the new council, the company will conduct qualitative research, engage in open dialogue and learn about clients’ pain points, with the goal of developing a next-generation media supply chain that will meet customers’ needs, target new opportunities and best use the capabilities of GenAI, according to the release.

The addition of GenAI and ML models will contribute to the automation of end-to-end workflows for ingesting, managing and monetizing content at scale, the release said.

Ateliere’s cloud-native foundation already incorporates AI with its FrameDNA technology, per the release. Next, the company aims to apply the technology to more use cases, integrate new solutions into media supply chain workflows and create “an integrated cognitive ecosystem,” per the release.

“The platform’s vision of a cohesive workflow ecosystem solves a daunting logistical challenge: customers will no longer need to manage a multitude of AI services that individually solve narrow problems,” the press release said. “Instead, Ateliere Connect enables customers to orchestrate and automate end-to-end workflows to achieve business outcomes.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that the commercialization of GenAI has catalyzed a wave of innovation to address the complex and varied needs of the media industry.

Through GenAI, media professionals can elevate their creative output with enhanced capabilities, automate workflows to streamline elements of production processes, and develop groundbreaking experiences to captivate and delights audiences, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration, “Does AI Have a Role in Scripting the Future of the Media Industry?”