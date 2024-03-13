Microsoft to Make GenAI-Powered Security Tool Generally Available

Microsoft will make its generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-powered security tool, Copilot for Security, generally available worldwide beginning April 1.

The company is also introducing a pay-as-you-go licensing model for Copilot for Security, saying this will make the tool accessible to more organizations, according to a Wednesday (March 13) blog post.

“With this flexible, consumption-based pricing model, you can get started quickly, then scale your usage and costs according to your needs and budget,” Microsoft said in the post.

Microsoft Copilot for Security is designed to help security and IT professionals by using information about threat intelligence to provide insights and guidance for next steps, according to the post.

Among the security professionals who have already used this GenAI tool, 22% said it made them faster, 7% said it made them more accurate, and 97% said they want to continue using Copilot for Security, per the post.

“When we put Copilot in the hands of security teams, we can break down barriers to entry and advancement, and improve the work experience for everyone,” Microsoft said in the post.

Microsoft Copilot for Security can interface in 25 different languages, the post said. The solution is backed by more than 100 managed security service providers and independent software vendors.

When it becomes generally available, it will also include several new features, per the post. These include custom promptbooks, knowledgebase integrations and third-party integrations. In addition, the solution will analyze the customer’s external attack surface risks, provide insights for security investigations, and show how teams currently use and can optimize their use of Microsoft Copilot for Security.

The solution is available in the customer’s choice of a standalone portal or embedded into their existing security products, according to the post.

“By implementing Copilot for Security, you can protect your environment from every angle, across security, compliance, identity, device management and privacy,” the post said. “In the age of AI, it’s more important than ever to have a unified solution that eliminates the gaps in protection that are created by siloed tools.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that generative AI is being used in finance and banking to enhance consumer interactions and risk models. At the same time, criminals are leveraging the technology to optimize and scale up their attacks, according to “Banking on AI: Financial Services Sector Harnesses Generative AI for Security and Services,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration.