Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Paxos Gold Can Now Be Lending Collateral

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Nexo

Nexo, the digital currency lending platform, is now letting retail investors utilize PAX Gold as loan collateral, Cointelegraph reported. Last year, an experimental program had been restricted to institutional customers and reportedly experienced instant demand for its credit lines backed by gold.

Now, the program’s growth to encompass retail clients lets anyone use those assets as collateral on the platform of the company. Nexo Co-founder Antoni Trenchev said, according to the announcement, “Especially in high-volatility times, as in the present, gold is sought after by many of our retail clients and we have worked towards reflecting their wishes.”

The PAX Gold token of Paxos was rolled out in September of last year. It can be redeemed and is backed by physical gold that is kept in safe vaults. One fine troy ounce of London Good Delivery Gold is represented by every token. It allows ownership of the precious metal as a safe-haven asset in addition to the accessibility that tokenization provides.

Last year, Nexo was launching a Mastercard-branded digital currency credit card that was to allow consumers to spend the value of their cryptocurrency. It was reported at the time card was the first one worldwide to enable users to spend the value of their cryptocurrency without, in fact, spending the digital currency.

The company said, according to the outlet, “When using the Nexo Card to purchase goods and services, you actually pay using your Nexo flexible open-ended revolving credit line that is backed with your crypto holdings and thus not selling any of them, which is giving you the freedom to spend today and sell your holdings whenever you want in the future to pay back the loan.”

The card comes with payments in local currencies, various repayment options and no annual/monthly charges, among other functions. At the time, it was also noted that the company provided a completely automated Instant Crypto Credit Lines offering.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
16.0K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
7.8K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
6.9K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
5.8K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

5.3K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

5.2K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

Pentagon Pentagon
4.7K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
4.5K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine
4.3K
Retail

How A Toy Retailer Is Adding Quality Play Time To Quarantine

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
3.9K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
3.9K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

revolut digital banking fintech revolut digital banking fintech
3.6K
Digital Banking

London Unicorn FinTech Revolut Rolls Out In The US 

SEC SEC
3.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: SEC, Kik In Court Over Token Sale; Billionaire Tim Draper Eyes Investing In India’s Crypto Sector

Drive-In Theatre sign Drive-In Theatre sign
3.5K
Coronavirus

Drive-Ins, Straight To Streaming And Keeping Cinema Alive In The Age Of Coronavirus

homes homes
3.4K
Coronavirus

Zillow Suspends Homebuying With Zillow Offers