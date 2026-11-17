Pay later provider Splitit has launched a partnership with financial technology company FIS.

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The collaboration, announced in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 17), integrates Splitit’s platform with FIS Total Issuing Solutions, the company’s issuer-processing platform.

“Consumers increasingly want the ability to pay over time at checkout, and many would prefer to do so through a bank they already trust, using credit they already have, rather than establishing a new lending relationship with a third-party BNPL provider,” the release said, referring to buy now, pay later companies.

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“The challenge for banks has been reaching that moment,” the release added. “The opportunity is bigger than installments. It’s about bringing banks back to the moment of purchase, with their brand, credit, and customer relationships intact.”

FIS and Splitit said they provide that infrastructure, with Splitit integrating with the FIS issuer credit processing platform, offering financial institutions “access to merchants and commerce platforms through their existing issuer-processing relationship without having to build their own merchant-facing technology stack.”

FIS has commercial relationships with more than 150 financial institutions and companies, processes upwards of 40 billion transactions a year, and has a client presence in more than 75 countries. The company has also pointed to a $28 billion global issuer-processing market opportunity of $28 billion after acquiring Global Payments’ issuer solutions business.

Nandan Sheth, CEO of Splitit, said the partnership offers consumers the same flexibility from financial institutions that they expect to find at the moment of purchase.

“Banks have the customers, credit, rewards, and lowest cost of capital. What they have lacked is a scalable way to unlock those assets where their customers have the greatest need for transactional credit,” he said. “Splitit provides that commerce infrastructure, and our deep integration with FIS makes it dramatically easier for leading issuers to activate it. That’s the gap we built this company to close.”

PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster spoke with Sheth last month about the role artificial intelligence (AI) agents play in BNPL. During tht conversation, Webster cited joint research from Splitit and PYMNTS Intelligence showing that 61% of consumers would take an AI recommendation for credit or pay later, while just 2% would let the agent decide on its own. Sheth said he expects recommendations to come first.

“The starting point will be ‘surface me the offer, I’ll make the decision,’” he said. “The context that the AI provides allows the consumer to make a better decision.