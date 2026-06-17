61% of Consumers Would Let AI Pick Pay Later Options
“The Pay Later Ecosystem Report: Consumers Will Let AI Recommend Pay Later, But They Want Control” examines how artificial intelligence could change the way consumers choose Pay Later options at checkout. Based on a survey of 2,034 U.S. consumers conducted March 30–April 14, 2026, the report finds that AI is already entering payment decisions, especially among younger consumers. Thirty-nine percent of U.S. consumers have used AI for at least one payment-related activity in the last three months, including budgeting, monitoring credit health, choosing payment methods and comparing Pay Later options.