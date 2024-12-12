EBay Adds Klarna BNPL Options in 6 More European Countries

EBay is making Klarna’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment options available to its shoppers in six more European countries.

Following a successful launch in Germany, this offering is now also available to eBay shoppers in Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 12) press release.

“We know our customers value the ability pay in a way that works for them,” Avritti Khandurie Mittal, vice president and general manager of global payments and financial services at eBay, said in the release. “With Klarna, eBay shoppers now have the flexibility to pay over time by selecting from a variety of Klarna’s pay later payment options at checkout.”

Depending on their location, eBay shoppers can choose from Klarna payment options like interest-free Pay in 3, Pay in 30 Days or, for larger purchases, Financing with monthly repayments made over a longer period of time, according to the release.

Beginning Thursday, Klarna users who buy items through its app on eBay can later resell them, with the app automatically supplying listing details and images, per the release.

“EBay is one of the biggest and best marketplaces in the world and we’re thrilled to partner with them,” Klarna Chief Commercial Officer David Sykes said in the release. “With more flexible payment options and the new resell feature, we’re making it easier than ever for millions of people to buy and sell everything — from collectible sneakers to strollers and designer bags — on eBay.”

This expansion comes about 2.5 years after the companies launched their offering in Germany. EBay and Klarna joined forces in March 2022 to offer German shoppers more flexible payment options.

At that time, the companies added new payment options like Pay Later and Financing to eBay’s German site, supplementing existing payment methods like Klarna’s Pay Now service.

Consumers under the age of 44 are the most avid users of BNPL, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “New Data: Defining the New Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer.”

Nearly 50% of Generation Z and millennials consumers have used BNPL in the last 12 months, according to the report.