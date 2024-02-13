American Express has selected NCR Atleos’ Allpoint ATM Network to deliver surcharge-free cash access in the United States to its business and consumer checking customers.

By leveraging the network, American Express will enable these customers to access more than 40,000 surcharge-free ATMs located in trusted retail locations, NCR Atleos said in a Tuesday (Feb. 13) press release. This offering will be launched later this year.

The American Express brand will be featured prominently during each transaction at these Allpoint ATMs, according to the release.

“Our network powers digital banking leaders such as American Express with the physical endpoints their customers expect and demand,” Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, global sales at NCR Atleos, said in the release. “We look forward to serving more digitally native customers at our Allpoint ATMs.”

The Allpoint Network is the world’s largest independently owned retail ATM network, according to the release.

NCR Atleos was formed in October when technology services company NCR divided into two independent, publicly traded companies: NCR Voyix, focused on digital commerce, and NCR Atleos, focused on ATMs.

The new partnership with American Express is the latest of several new collaborations for NCR Atleos.

In January, Grow Financial Federal Credit Union tapped NCR Atleos to enhance its self-service banking offerings by updating the credit union’s aging ATM infrastructure and expanding its interactive teller machine (ITM) footprint.

In November, NCR Atleos partnered with software firm BHMI to offer a real-time payment solution with back-office functions. In this collaboration, NCR Atleos will resell BHMI’s Concourse Financial Software Suite, which offers features like settlement, reconciliation, disputes management and fees processing.

Also in November, British retailer Asda picked NCR Atleos to bring new ATMs to more than 600 of its stores.

“Allowing simple access to cash and more services in the future is a top priority for us,” Neil Foster, head of Asda Money, said at the time. “We’re really excited about the Atleos vision on how to quickly introduce new innovation to further support our customers.”