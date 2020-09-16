Consumers' appetite for change as to how they feed themselves has been particularly busy of late, pushing Starbucks to sweeten its loyalty offerings to customers and meal kits to rise to prominence once again.
Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program
Starbucks shoppers no longer need to use an installed gift card in the app to pay if they want to collect their loyalty rewards as the coffee chain has opened up its rewards to paying by any method.
Report: How The Pandemic Stirred An Appetite For Meal-Box Subscriptions
Consumers who are staying at home during the pandemic, cooking for themselves are looking to make their lives a bit easier are turning to meal kits en masse. Companies are seeing new enrollments ramp up and existing customers upgrade their plans to order larger meals and with more frequency.
US Retail Sales Rose 0.6 Pct In August, Short Of 1 Pct Prediction
Retail sales are growing in the U.S., but not as evenly as experts would like to see. As the nation started to reopen this summer, the country saw total retail sales rise to $524.3 billion as consumers began returning to stores and restaurants. Total sales increased by 1.1 percent in June compared to the same month the previous year.
