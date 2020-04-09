Coronavirus

April Rent Unpaid By 31 Pct Sparking Fears Of What Is Ahead

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
coronavirus, rent, apartments, landlords, National Multifamily Housing Council, NMHC

Over one third of Americans didn’t pay rent by April 5, triggering fears of what could be ahead for May and beyond, according to data from a landlord advocacy group.

The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) analyzed data on Wednesday (April 8) from 13.4 million units nationwide and found that although 69 percent paid April’s rent on time, that is down from 81 percent in March, according to the group.

Laws stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic will temporarily protect renters from eviction, but real estate experts and analysts are concerned about what this means for the future. Between lagging stimulus payments, more job losses, stay at home orders and no end in sight, next month could be even worse. 

Doug Bibby, the group’s president, said this could be disastrous for many rental property owners. “If the rent payments drop off significantly, they won’t be able to pay their staffs, they won’t be able to pay their mortgages, they won’t be able to pay their utilities,” Bibby told NPR. “They won’t be able to pay the managers who manage their properties for them.”

The group, based in Washington, D.C., plans to update its rent payment tracker on a weekly basis with new data released every Wednesday.

Housing advocates are asking for more help to assist renters during the pandemic. “We need the federal government to step in,” said Shamus Roller, executive director of the National Housing Law Project. “I don’t understand why we think that somehow tenants are going to be able to make their payments on time when we don’t expect that of anybody else right now.”

The latest research indicates that many Americans are just getting by and have almost no savings. New data from PYMNTS shows that about six out of 10 U.S. consumers now report living paycheck-to-paycheck, and almost half have less than $2,500 in savings.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
7.7K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Foursquare Foursquare
4.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.4K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.3K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.2K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
4.0K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.7K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
3.7K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief
3.5K
Personnel

Arvind Krishna Takes Over As IBM CEO

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.5K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.4K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

Safaricom, Vodacom Acquire M-PESA Platform Safaricom, Vodacom Acquire M-PESA Platform
3.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Safaricom, Vodacom Acquire M-PESA Payments Platform

cryptocurrency tokens cryptocurrency tokens
3.2K
Cryptocurrency

Investors Hit Crypto Firms With Class-Action Lawsuits

Hilton Hilton
3.0K
Coronavirus

Hilton, AmEx Donate Up To 1M Rooms To Healthcare Workers

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
2.8K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem