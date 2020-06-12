Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Air France, KLM Refine Cancellation Procedure

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Airlines, in one case, are letting flyers request vouchers or refunds for flights that have been canceled.

KLM and Air France have further refined their rules for flight cancellations, according to an announcement. When KLM or Air France cancel flights, the airlines said, travelers can select a cash reimbursement, a voucher or a rebooking. They noted that travelers who have obtained a voucher already will be able to opt for the cash reimbursement if they so choose. 

The vouchers, for their part, can be used toward a reservation at a later time. They will also come with “added value” of as much as 15 percent that varies on the price of the new ticket as well as the dates of the reservation and flight. Flyers can use the vouchers to reserve tickets, with the inclusion of buying more products like an allowance for checked bags or seats with more leg room. 

KLM and Air France say they have been slowly and cautiously bringing their networks back online. The companies said in the statement that they “fully realise that these exceptional circumstances also have an impact on our customers and we thank them profoundly for all their patience and understanding.”

