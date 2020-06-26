As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, some consumers might not be healthy enough to travel. And airlines are vowing to provide refunds to those who are not allowed to board airplanes due to a fever if the federal government starts temperature checks at airports.

U.S aviation industry trade group Airlines for America (A4A) said its member airlines would voluntarily promise to reimburse tickets for all travelers who test positive for an “elevated temperature” per CDC guidelines during such a screening process, according to an announcement. The organization’s members include American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines, among others, while Air Canada is an associate member.

The group said that temperature checks are one of many public health procedures that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised during the pandemic and will offer another level of safety for passengers and workers. “Temperature checks also will provide additional public confidence that is critical to relaunching air travel and our nation’s economy,” the organization said.

A4A and its member airlines said in May said they were in favor of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to start to evaluate the temperatures of travelers and staffers who work with customers for as long as needed amid the coronavirus pandemic.