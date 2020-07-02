As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Concertgoers are receiving the option to get refunds for tickets to postponed events or keep their tickets for next year’s event.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer occur this year, but the event will return to mark its 20th anniversary, according to a statement that encouraged those who have already bought tickets to keep them to “lock in access to next year’s festival at 2019 prices.”

However, reimbursements will be “made available” to those who have bought tickets via the festival and can’t go to the dates in 2021, per the statement. Those who hold tickets will reportedly get an email with information on the reimbursement and carryover options. The festival will go back to Zilker Park, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 next year.