As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, consumers might want refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Sports teams are offering to provide credits or refunds to their fans.

The Kansas City Chiefs are providing their season ticket members with an automatic credit for this year’s payment toward next year’s season, according to a statement. The NFL team listed a number of benefits that season ticket holders could receive for keeping their credit for next year: Fans will get their season member box for this year with special gifts, in one case.

The Chiefs said fans who have season tickets but want to get a complete reimbursement instead can reach out to their ticket represented through email or by telephone. The team noted that fans who choose the reimbursement option won’t be eligible for the benefits it listed for those who take the credit option but they “will still be issued a 2021 renewal for their same season ticket location(s) and will maintain their tenure.”

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said, “As we looked at ways to navigate this unusual season, our first priority was to offer a fair and flexible plan for our loyal and valued Season Ticket Members, and we believe we accomplished that. While it will be a different experience for everyone, we are looking forward to welcoming fans to Arrowhead this fall.”

The Chiefs also noted that all tickets for individual games bought via “the primary market” will be automatically reimbursed. Those who bought tickets via a resale marketplace will have to review their options with that platform. Also, parking passes for individual games purchased from the team will be automatically reimbursed.

The statement came “in anticipation” of National Football League standards being provided to clubs in terms of decreased capacity and modifications to the stadium’s layout because of the coronavirus health situation.