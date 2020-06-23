Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Matchbox Twenty Unveils New Dates For Summer Tour

Matchbox Twenty Unveils New Summer Tour Dates

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, rock concerts are becoming postponed to next year. Fans are receiving the option to use their tickets for the rescheduled dates or get a refund.

Matchbox Twenty unveiled new dates for its summer tour, which is now set to take place in 2021, Broadway World reported. Tickets bought in the past can be used for the revised dates, or those who aren’t able to go can seek a reimbursement.

The tour was first set for July to September of this year. However, it will now start on July 16 of next year in Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena and will conclude at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 7.

Other touring dates include July 25 at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre in Wantagh, New York; Aug. 3 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta, Georgia; and Sept. 22 at the White River Amphitheatre in Seattle, Washington.

