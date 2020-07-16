As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers are seeking refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Sports teams, in one case, are offering refund and credit options to those who have season tickets.

The Los Angeles Chargers food ball team is letting season ticket holders apply their payments for this year’s season to next year’s or receive a reimbursement, according to a NBC Sports report. The team is one of a number of those in the National Football League (NFL) who are allowing those who have season tickets an “opt out” per the report.

Also, those who have season tickets will be prioritized for tickets to individual games in the event spectators can go to home games in person this year.

The team said per the report, “Season Ticket Members will have priority to select from any available inventory.” It continued, “Our goal will be to accommodate as many people as possible within the health and safety guidelines outlined by SoFi Stadium, the CDC, and local health and government officials.”