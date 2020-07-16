Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: The Chargers Offer Season Ticket Holders Reimbursement, Rollover Options

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Coronavirus Refunds: The Chargers Offer Season Ticket Holders Reimbursement, Rollover Options

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers are seeking refunds on things they have already paid for but may not be able to use. Sports teams, in one case, are offering refund and credit options to those who have season tickets.

The Los Angeles Chargers food ball team is letting season ticket holders apply their payments for this year’s season to next year’s or receive a reimbursement, according to a NBC Sports report. The team is one of a number of those in the National Football League (NFL) who are allowing those who have season tickets an “opt out” per the report.

Also, those who have season tickets will be prioritized for tickets to individual games in the event spectators can go to home games in person this year.

The team said per the report, “Season Ticket Members will have priority to select from any available inventory.” It continued, “Our goal will be to accommodate as many people as possible within the health and safety guidelines outlined by SoFi Stadium, the CDC, and local health and government officials.”

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
7.7K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

4.6K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

3.2K
Digital Payments

Visa Launches Visa Installments Pilots in the US

3.0K
Mobile Applications

The Four Features That Spend-Conscious Consumers Want From Mobile Card Apps

amazon dash carts
2.7K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Introduces Smart Shopping Carts At LA Supermarket

2.3K
Google

Google Caves On Data To Get Fitbit Merger Approval

Resiliency In Global Trade Finance Initiatives
2.3K
Banking

Citi: FIs’ Role In Creating Resilient Global Trade Finance Initiatives

2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea Eyes Crypto Capital Gains Tax; Crypto Lawyers See Rise In Demand

Feedzai
2.2K
Payments Innovation

Machine Learning Stabilizes Business Continuity During COVID

Flipkart
2.1K
Investments

Flipkart Raises $1.2B On $24.9B Valuation From Walmart-Led Investors

2.0K
Retail

How Retailers Are Cashing In On A US Coin Shortage

Walmart, Sam's Club To Require Face Masks
2.0K
Retail

Walmart, Sam’s Club Shoppers Must Wear Face Masks Starting Next Week

Apple Stores Unlikely To Reopen Before 2021
1.9K
Retail

Apple Stores Unlikely To Reopen Before 2021

1.9K
B2B Payments

Online Marketplace Tradeling Offers Revolving Credit For SMBs

skyscrapers
1.8K
Earnings

Big Banks See Strength In Trading And Digital, But COVID Sinks Their Consumer Businesses