Golden Knights To Reimburse Fans

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. For example, sports teams are offering fans reimbursements for games that won’t be played amid the pandemic.

The Golden Knights, an NHL team, plans to provide reimbursements for those who hold individual tickets for the last four regular-season T-Mobile Arena contests that will not be held, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The team was set to participate in home games against Vancouver, Dallas, Arizona and Detroit.

The team said in an email that those who have tickets will receive automatic reimbursements in the initial form of payment. Partial season ticket holders were told earlier that they could seek a reimbursement prior to June 4 or put the funds toward their partial plan for 2020-21.