Coronavirus

US Hospitals Seek Over $1B In Credit From Banks To Stay Afloat

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Hospitals are requesting new credit lines en masse

Hospitals across the U.S. have been busy sending banks requests for new lines of credit as they face thin revenue streams from having to eliminate all but the most essential services for the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Bloomberg report.

The problem isn’t specific; both large hospitals in the middle of the worst parts of the country’s pandemic and smaller ones in more rural areas have felt the financial burn as of late. They’re all arranging new facilities or drawing from existing ones to try to stay afloat financially, looking for easy access to funds.

The hospitals’ efforts underline the possibility that even the federal stimulus’ $100 billion in aid won’t be enough to offset the tremendous disruption and costs of the pandemic. Hospitals have drawn over $1.3 billion in existing lines of credit so far, according to statistics from Bloomberg. There have been about another $1 billion in credit lines arranged, as well.

Eric Jordahl, a managing director at healthcare advisory firm Kaufman Hall, said hospitals had become “overwhelmed” with the requests and that access was contracting while prices went up.

Nonprofit hospitals, which don’t use lines of credit most of the time, have begun using them in lieu of liquidating investments amid the year’s selloffs, according to Regions Bank’s Mike Mauldin. Mauldin added that the bank’s nonprofit clients had been requesting credit lines between $10 million and $250 million to help offset turmoil for the next few months.

And because of the mass requests for funding, smaller banks that don’t have the same balance sheets as their larger counterparts will likely face issues.

Some hospitals in places like New York City have faced a tremendous deluge of demands due to the virus. But others in areas without huge outbreaks of the virus have seen revenues declining because of social distancing measures and recommendations that everyone stay home to avoid spreading the virus.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020 | 11:30 AM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from PSCU, BECU and PenFed on Tuesday April 14th at 11:30 am ET to dissect a wave of innovation that’s reinventing the credit union as we know it. The panel will delve into revelations from the latest PYMNTS “Credit Union Innovation Index” and look at how the credit union sector is responding to the COVID-19 crisis for members. Learn how changes to the CU landscape are transforming that sector as Webster and top decision-makers explore “360° of Credit Union Innovation.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
6.9K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy
6.8K
Coronavirus

The Handshake Is Dead – Long Live The Curtsy

Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit
5.6K
Economy

COVID-19’s Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit, Report Says

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
5.4K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19 MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19
4.7K
Coronavirus

MBA Students Petition For Tuition Refunds Due To Coronavirus

PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans
4.6K
Disbursements

PayPal Approved To Process SMB PPP Loans

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
4.4K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

SoftBank SoftBank
4.0K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards
3.8K
Loans

JPMC To Require 700 Credit Score, 20 Pct Down For New Mortgages

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
3.5K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack
2.9K
Security & Fraud

Hacker Hits Italy-Owned Bank’s Emails, Data Breach Unknown

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
2.6K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
2.4K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

Apple Apple
2.4K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
2.4K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal