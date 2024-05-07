PSCU/Co-op Solutions Rebrands as Velera

PSCU / Co-op Solutions is rebranding as Velera .

The credit union service organization (CUSO) will roll out the Velera brand in phases over the next year, though the Co-op Solutions brand will be retained for its ATM Network and Shared Branching consumer-facing solutions, Velera said in a Tuesday (May 7) press release .

Further updates around the company and its operations will be provided as the integration progresses, according to the release.

“We are now Velera, and we are extremely proud of what we are creating with this new brand,” Velera President and CEO Chuck Fagan said in the release. “We are energized for the future as we provide credit unions with a competitive advantage in an ever-evolving market, ultimately driving momentum for credit union missions across the country.”

The new name reflects the company’s dedication to driving velocity and positive momentum for credit unions, according to the release.

The company’s logo has an arrow over the “a” in the name, signifying Velera’s focus on driving credit union growth, per the release.

“PSCU and Co-op Solutions have been industry leaders for more than 40 years, so we understood the history and emotion inherent to each brand,” Velera Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tom Pierce said in the release. “We undertook this rebranding with a commitment to creating a new organization that would capture our shared vision and the future direction of our company.”

“Our new brand identity is more than just a logo or a tagline — it is a promise to enable our credit unions, the industry and our employees by continuing to provide the technology and the human-centric, inspired service that powers our organization,” Pierce added.

This rebranding comes about four months after PSCU and Co-op Solutions said they closed their agreement to combine. As of Jan. 2, the two CUSOs integrated under a holding company led by a combined leadership team and board of managers, with Fagan acting as CEO of the new organization.

The organizations said at the time that the new group would initially go by the name PSCU/Co-op Solutions but would announce a new brand in the coming months.