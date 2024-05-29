Elavon and Woo Partner on Online Payments for European Businesses

Elavon and Woo partnered to facilitate online payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Europe.

With this collaboration, Elavon’s payment extension will be integrated into Woo-supported eCommerce stores in Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, the companies said in a Wednesday (May 29) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

The Elavon extension, which will be available for free download on the WooCommerce Marketplace, will allow SMBs to access Elavon’s payment services, enable secure online transactions, and get value-added services, according to the release.

“We’re excited to offer more robust payment processing options to Woo stores with Elavon,” Web Griebel, head of payment partnerships at Woo, said in the release. “Elavon offers a contemporary, secure and flexible payment solution — with a loyal base of more than 2 million users.”

Eva Paredes, head of SMB, U.K. and Ireland at Elavon, said in the release that the partnership will make it easier for WooCommerce customers to adopt payment solutions.

“It reinforces Elavon as a trusted, go-to, global payments provider, as well as our commitment to supporting the SMB community,” Paredes said.

Payment choice can be a key to shopper loyalty. When deciding where to shop, 34% of online shoppers consider the availability of their preferred payment method, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence study “The Online Features Driving Consumers to Shop with Brands, Retailers or Marketplaces.”

In another partnership, Elavon said in March that it teamed up with BMO, North America’s eighth-largest bank, to introduce a payment solutions platform for BMO’s U.S. clients.

The collaboration aims to optimize credit, debit and digital payment transactions, offering secure and scalable payment capabilities tailored to BMO’s client base.

As for Woo, it launched a partnership with payments platform Airwallex in December.

By making Airwallex an official payment extension of Woo, the eCommerce platform’s 3.5 million stores will be able to accept cross-border payments via cards, digital wallets and local payment methods within minutes, the companies said at the time.

