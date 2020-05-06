Cryptocurrency

Chinese Banking Veteran Says Digital Yuan Could Be On The Horizon

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Chinese Banking Vet: Digital Yuan On The Way

Digital yuan could be on the horizon in China to replace paper money, authorities say.

According to a report, the launch of the digital currency is likely to happen soon, and it could become prominent if four key components are met, per the former Bank of China President Li Lihui.

Lihui said those components are as follows: better efficiency, lower costs for transactions, enough economic scale with commercial value, and people accepting it as legitimate.

Li, in a digital chat this week, addressed an excited populace. He said the digital yuan would be independent of any existing bank or organization, unlike current digital forms such as WeChat Pay and Alipay.

He noted that any currency using digital technology could classify itself as a digital currency, and pointed to several categories, including blockchain-based cryptocurrency, legal digital currency from the Central Bank and trusted institutions’ digital currency.

The digital yuan would provide a framework to allow anonymous transactions in a manner familiar to cryptocurrency users, but Li said there would be limitations on the amount of those transactions and how often they could happen.

Currently, the digital yuan is in trial mode by the People’s Bank of China with 19 companies in the country, including American companies Starbucks, McDonald’s and Subway. The trial is being done south of Beijing in the Xiong’an New Area; the full launch is expected by 2021, though no date has yet been announced. There will be further tests done in Shenzhen and Chengdu, as well as before the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place in Beijing.

The idea of digital currency has been floated recently as a way to streamline international payments, as B2B transfers have been known for high fees. China’s banking leaders collaborated with five other countries earlier this year on mobilizing to move forward on the issue.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it potentially more palatable for people to utilize non-contact measures of paying, such as digital methods.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
7.2K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
6.1K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
5.0K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

4.9K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
4.4K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
4.4K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
3.3K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.9K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

Ninja Van closes funding round Ninja Van closes funding round
2.9K
Investments

Singapore’s Ninja Van Delivery Startup Raises $279M

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.8K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.8K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Revolut card Revolut card
2.7K
Digital Banking

Revolut Eyes Consolidation, Looks To Buy Distressed Rivals

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.7K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.7K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.7K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’