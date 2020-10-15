Cryptocurrency companies including exchange operator Plutus linked deals with purchases made in Amazon's Prime Day, which just took place Oct. 13 and 14, crypto news site NewsBTC reported.

“Starting today, we are jumping in on the action to offer you a massive 10% crypto reward on any, and all, Amazon purchases,” Plutus wrote in an Oct. 13 blog post. “This comes on top of any existing discounts/sales applied by Amazon, meaning savings could be in excess of 60%.”

The post continues: “This Perk is available to all our users, regardless of how much PLU you are staking, for the entirety of Amazon Prime Day (Oct 13–14). The promotional offer is available to Starter, Premium and Pro accounts and users don’t need to own a single PLU in order to unlock it. On top of this, the purchase does not need to be actioned via our Perks dashboard — just use your Plutus Card when shopping at Amazon and we will verify the transaction on our end and award you with PLU.”

PLU is the native currency on the Plutus Exchange.

In June, Plutus offered cryptocurrency users who also used the company’s credit card refunds on purchases.

Amazon doesn’t accept cryptocurrency payments directly, but there are multiple ways consumers can use cryptocurrency either to purchase Amazon gift cards with cryptocurrency or to make purchases through platforms that link cryptocurrency with Visa or Mastercard cards.

This year’s Prime Day was moved from its usual summertime date to the fall because of COVID-19. With the change, the promotion’s role has shifted from boosting sales during a typically slow shopping season to getting the critical holiday shopping season off to an early and strong start.

For the 2019 Prime Day, some cryptocurrency companies, including Fold, offered gift cards to encourage Amazon purchases, Coindesk reported.

Some sectors of eCommerce already have seen extraordinary growth amid COVID-19 shutdowns, but questions linger about whether consumers, who drive about two-third of the country’s gross domestic product, will continue to spend as the pandemic’s ramifications continue.