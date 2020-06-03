Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nike Offers Crypto Rewards For Online Purchases; BlockFi Teams With Bitcoin Mining Pool On Lending, Financial Services

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Nike Offers Crypto Rewards For Online Purchases

Plutus, a British FinTech startup, is providing rewards via its credit card to customers who buy from the eCommerce store of Nike, Cointelegraph reported.

The rewards are made with Pluton, the native digital currency of the company. Users can receive additional rewards by staking their digital tokens through the company’s app.

Users have to utilize the Plutus Visa card as they shop through the web to get the benefit. The company, for its part, runs in the European Economic Area and in Britain. Plutus debuted a similar function on Skyscanner as well as Airbnb, but Founder and CEO Danial Daychopan said per the report that “all programs in the travel category have been temporarily paused by the company due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.”

The news comes as Nike patented what are known as “CryptoKicks” footwear, which is tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain as a non-fungible coin.

In other news, Poolin, a bitcoin mining pool, is growing its financial services and digital currency lending verticals, CoinDesk reported.

The pool said it has begun working with BlockFi, a digital currency lender based in the United States.

The head of Poolin’s financial services, Yang Jianguo, said per the report that a “mining pool is a traffic business and it is getting more and more competitive.” He also noted that the pool “has its unique advantage but we also want multiple business lines — not just lending but also financial services — that are parallel to our pool business.”

Miners that link up with the pool have roughly 18.3 exahashes per second of overall computing power, which comprises for approximately one-fifth of the overall bitcoin network. Poolin, for its part, is said to be the second-biggest bitcoin mining pool.

The reported tie-up occurs as BlockFi works to provide miners with credit, and Poolin is said to be the newest major bitcoin pool to have grown into digital currency lending offerings.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

investments
9.6K
Investments

52 Boston Startups Net $1.5 Billion+ In May

4.1K
VISA

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Moving B2B Payments From Acceleration To Execution

3.7K
Next-Gen Debit

MoneyLion: Navigating Customers’ New Financial Realities

3.6K
Payments Innovation

The Future Of Payments Beyond The Pandemic

Wells Fargo
3.2K
Bank Regulation

Wells Fargo Announces New Risk Management Hires And Strategy

3.1K
Coronavirus

Is The Old-Fashioned Carhop About To Make A Comeback?

Careem Recovery Far Away, But Super App Expands
2.9K
Ridesharing

Careem CEO: Full Recovery Far Away, But ‘Super App’ Expands

2.9K
Digital Payments

WSFS Bank: Plain Vanilla Digital Banking Won’t Cut It Any More

Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs
2.8K
SMBs

US Savings Rate Soars As Consumer Spending Sinks – A Bad Sign For SMBs

2.8K
Payments Innovation

The Rise Of Card-On-File Commerce

Bitcoin Daily: Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations; Leiden Law School Professors Examine Risks Of Depositing Crypto Into Custodians
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Chase Bank Agrees To Repay Crypto Fees; Digital Currency Platform Travala.com Sees Spike In Room Reservations

Western Union Enables In-App Donations
2.6K
Acquiring

Western Union Eyes Buying MoneyGram

2.2K
Digital-First Banking

Why Financial Literacy Is A Lesson So Hard For Americans To Learn

contactless payments
2.2K
VISA

Visa: May Payments Volume Shows Slide Slowing

Sennder Raises $70M For Digital Freight Tech
2.1K
Amazon Investments

Freight-Forwarder Beacon Now Counts Amazon’s Bezos As Investor