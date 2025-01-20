3 Things to Watch as Trump Becomes Memecoin Billionaire and US President

As of Monday (Jan. 20), the United States has a new president, while the cryptocurrency world has a new crypto billionaire.

The kicker? They’re the same person: Donald Trump.

As the United States prepares for President-elect Trump’s second inauguration on Monday, a new twist has captured headlines: the launch of two Trump-branded cryptocurrencies, $TRUMP and $MELANIA. While both tokens appear to lack intrinsic utility beyond their meme coin nature, they’ve generated significant interest as digital representations of the Trump brand. In promoting the coin, Trump told supporters to “Have Fun!” and the website selling the tokens said they are designed to be expressions of support, not an investment opportunity.

Their collective market cap of over $10 billion has made the 47th U.S. president and first lady crypto billionaires. Both coins are trading on the Solana blockchain.

The new Trump family meme coins have already sparked criticism from crypto executives who had anticipated that their sector would be treated seriously under the new administration. For supporters, investing in these tokens represents an opportunity to align themselves with a political ideology. For detractors, the coins’ skyrocketing value is a sign of speculative mania.

As Trump returns to the White House, there are three things the U.S. crypto and financial sectors will be keeping an eye on: the regulatory agency heads the new administration will be appointing, the executive orders aimed at reducing crypto regulatory roadblocks and promoting widespread adoption of digital assets Trump has promised to issue; and the responsible integration of blockchain-based financial services and payments within the traditional financial and commercial sectors.

Where Politics and Finance Intersect

One of the most immediate impacts of a new administration is the appointment of regulatory agency heads. From the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), these agencies play a crucial role in determining how cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies are regulated. Trump’s choices for these positions will signal the administration’s priorities and set the tone for the industry.

As PYMNTS has written, the need for clear regulatory frameworks remains one of the most pressing issues facing the crypto industry. During his previous tenure, Trump’s administration took a mixed stance on cryptocurrencies. While some officials viewed bitcoin and other digital assets as tools for illicit activity, others acknowledged their potential to drive innovation and economic growth.

This time, Trump has promised a more favorable approach. It was reported Friday (Jan. 17) that Trump plans to issue, shortly after taking office, an executive order that would designate cryptocurrency as a national priority, guide government agencies to work closely with the crypto industry, and establish a crypto advisory council that will advocate for the industry’s policy priorities.

While his agency appointments will be critical in determining how this promise translates into action, the administration’s pro-crypto stance is already impacting the broader market, with bitcoin surging to record highs ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Earlier, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse noted a “Trump bull market” in a post on X, saying his company signed more deals in the six weeks following the election than it signed in the prior six months.

“2025 is here and the Trump bull market is real,” Garlinghouse wrote.

Trump plans to create an artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto czar, a new position held by David Sacks, a noted regulatory skeptic who is general partner at venture firm Craft Venture and co-founder of PayPal.

Unpacking the Implications

Perhaps the most significant challenge for the administration will be the responsible integration of blockchain-based financial services within the traditional financial system. While cryptocurrencies offer numerous benefits — including faster transactions, lower fees and greater financial inclusion — their adoption has raised concerns about stability, security and compliance.

A crypto-friendly agenda is not without risks. Loosening regulations could open the door for fraud and market manipulation, issues that have plagued the industry. Yet for crypto enthusiasts, Trump’s policies represent a much-needed tailwind in a sector often bogged down by regulatory uncertainty.

PYMNTS wrote last week about the emergence of stablecoins as a way for banks to offer clients the crypto and FinTech innovation they desire.

“This isn’t about replacing existing systems. It’s about providing an additional option,” FV Bank CEO Miles Paschini told PYMNTS. “Where stablecoins offer superior benefits, customers will naturally gravitate toward them.”

For the crypto and financial industries, the next four years will be a period of both challenge and opportunity. As the administration’s policies take shape, the world will be watching to see whether Trump delivers on his promises, and whether the U.S. can seize the moment to lead the blockchain revolution.