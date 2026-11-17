Highlights
JPMorgan built a single AI model for fraud detection, payment authorization predictions and retries, trained on up to 400 billion tokens of card, ACH and wire transaction data.
The model improved card fraud detection by up to 85.5%, ACH fraud detection by 27.4% and payment retry predictions by 22.8% compared with the bank’s task-specific models.
Seventy-one percent of financial institutions plan to build new fraud systems themselves, up from 44% a year earlier, PYMNTS Intelligence found.
JPMorganChase has built one artificial intelligence model to handle fraud detection, authorization prediction and payment retries, three jobs that draw on much of the same transaction data. Building a separate model for each one means teaching every model the same payment patterns again, the bank’s researchers wrote in a paper published Nov. 11.