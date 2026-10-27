Raise Cuts Chargebacks 45% and Nearly Ends Manual Fraud Reviews

Highlights
Manual fraud reviews at Raise dropped 98%, from as many as 18% of orders to 0.25%. Those reviews had taken more than 10,000 hours a year and left customers waiting on approvals.
Raise’s chargeback rate fell 45%, from 0.53% to 0.29%, over three years with Sardine. Gift cards draw fraud because they are digital, easy to resell and spent before a dispute lands.
Sardine adjusted Raise’s existing fraud rules and built custom models for gift card scams, so suspicious orders get flagged without pulling good ones into review.
Gift card exchange Raise cut its chargeback rate by 45%, from 0.53% to 0.29%, and reduced the share of orders needing manual review from as much as 18% to 0.25%, fraud platform Sardine said in a customer case study.