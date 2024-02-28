Wedge Launches White-Label Programmable Payment Solution, Appoints President

Wedge has introduced a white-label programmable payment solution for banking associations and credit unions.

The firm has also appointed Kim Askwith, formerly of Ernst & Young, as president to lead the go-to-market strategy for the product, the FinTech startup said in a Wednesday (Feb. 28) press release.

The Wedge platform enables customers to aggregate all their accounts into one digital wallet and then fund their spending from any of those connected accounts, according to the release.

This solution allows customers to use the most efficient payment method available at every point of purchase, whether it be physical or digital, per the release.

“Wedge was created to empower spending in a way that is incredibly intuitive,” Billy Roberts, founder and CEO of Wedge, said in the release.

The company’s proprietary technology enables seamless integration with existing bank infrastructure, resulting in a rapid product launch, according to the release.

With this product, financial institutions can manage balance sheet leakage, drive high engagement and deepen client relationships by providing customers with a single digital wallet and debit card experience, the release said.

This technology can be combined with Wedge’s analytics engine, allowing banks and credit unions to leverage data and analytics from the user’s transactions to continuously improve the customer experience, per the release.

To spearhead the go-to-market strategy for the Wedge solution to banks and credit unions, the company appointed Askwith as president, effective Thursday (Feb. 22).

Askwith joins Wedge after serving as managing director at Ernst & Young, where she led that company’s growth in the Texas market and worked with regional and community banks and FinTechs to build their risk organizations.

“In a market where banks and credit unions can often find it challenging to find products and services tailored to their specific needs, Wedge’s ability to bring the power of a product that delivers enhanced customer experience with a turn-key and actionable analytics engine at a fair price is a game changer,” Askwith said in the release.

The announcement of the white-label programmable payment solution comes a year after Wedge and Visa partnered to launch a debit card tied to the Wedge app.

Wedge said at the time that the partnership would allow it to expand its reach and bring its technology to more customers worldwide.