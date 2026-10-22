The Investment Journey Is Only as Fast as Its Money Movement
Watch more: Visa Direct’s Justin Zhao
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Justin Zhao is head of Visa Direct, North America.