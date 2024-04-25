Alphabet Q1 Earnings Focus on AI Monetization

Come for the comments about AI. Stay for the earnings call. That will most likely be the pattern of big tech earnings over the next two weeks as companies prioritize technology over financial reporting.

It was the case when Meta reported Wednesday (April 24). And it was the case for Alphabet when it reported its Q1 earnings on Thursday (April 25).

By the numbers, the company rode its traditional revenue drivers of search, cloud and YouTube to an operating income jump of 46% year over year, to $25.47 billion.

But after Meta stock got hit with investors frustrated over the company’s $30 billion-plus price tag for artificial intelligence (AI) development, Alphabet’s navigation of that issue was expected to be on display. However, no such specific number was forthcoming. Instead, CEO Sundar Pichai placed AI in the context of the company’s history and product development track record.

He noted that it took Google more than 15 years to reach $100 billion in annual revenue. And in the past six years it has gone from $100 billion to more than $300 billion in annual revenue. The implied message was that AI will reach these lofty targets, and as a quick postscript to his opening remarks on the earnings call, Pichar said that the company’s YouTube and cloud business alone will have a $100 billion run rate by the end of the year.

But the focus was squarely on AI. Pichai detailed six main areas where Alphabet is enhancing its AI capabilities, each underscoring the company’s trajectory towards integrating AI across most all of its products and services.

First, Pichai emphasized Alphabet’s foundation in AI research, having identified itself as an “AI-first” company since 2016. He highlighted the rollout of Gemini 1.5 Pro, a model that improves long-context understanding and multimodal capabilities across various formats like audio and video, which has been well received by developers and enterprise customers.

In terms of infrastructure, Pichai claimed that Alphabet maintains a leading position with some of the most efficient and secure data centers designed specifically for AI model training. These facilities are supported by custom fifth-generation GPUs, which are integral to developing and deploying advanced AI projects, including the Gemini models.

Pichai then moved to AI innovations in search, which he described as a critical area of growth. Alphabet has been integrating AI to enhance search functionalities, allowing users to handle more complex queries and interact with search results in innovative ways, such as through visual search on mobile devices. He said these capabilities have not only increased user engagement but also satisfaction, reflecting positively on the company’s strategic implementation of AI.

Pichai also discussed Alphabet’s global product footprint, noting that the company operates over six products with monthly users exceeding 2 billion, including Android devices. This extensive reach provides a robust platform for deploying new AI-driven features broadly, enhancing user experiences worldwide.

Pichai then outlined the company’s efforts to increase operational velocity and efficiency. Recent organizational changes, such as the unification of machine learning infrastructure and developer teams, aim to streamline operations and accelerate decision-making within the company. This restructuring is part of a broader strategy to enhance product delivery and improve the cost structure, ultimately reflected in Alphabet’s improving operating margins.

Finally, Pichai clearly did what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not done day earlier: He connected AI to ROI. Pichar detailed monetization strategies linked to AI, noting clear pathways through advertising, cloud services and subscriptions.

He mentioned the integration of Gemini models into Google’s Cloud services and the recent crossing of 100 million paid subscribers on Google One, indicating robust growth and adoption of AI-enhanced offerings. He underscored the importance of AI in securing leadership in cloud cybersecurity and enhancing user engagement on YouTube through AI-driven content and background capabilities.

“We are well underway with our Gemini era and there’s great momentum across the company,” Pichar said.