Economy

WH Economic Adviser Hassett Expects US Jobless Rate To Climb To 16 Pct

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Jobless Report

The U.S. economy could face a historic shock amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a possible 16 percent unemployment rate, hitting levels aligned with the Great Depression from 1929 to 1939, according to a CNBC report.

White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett said the economy is dramatically shrinking as many businesses nationwide remain closed. Economic data in the coming months are going to be terrible, he told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday (April 26).

“During the Great Recession, … we lost 8.7 million jobs and the whole thing,” he said, according to a transcript of the program. “Right now, we’re losing that many jobs about every 10 days. …the economic lift for policymakers is an extraordinary one.”

The lockdown due to the coronavirus is “the biggest negative shock that our economy, I think, has ever seen,” Hasset said.

Hassett said he thinks there should be “long-run changes” to debt reduction, but the V-shaped recovery that President Donald Trump is hoping to happen is not likely unless there is more stimulus.

A V-shaped recovery will be dependent on the response of the federal government.

“I … don’t think you get it if we don’t have another round of really solid legislation,” Hassett said.

“…over the next three or four weeks, everybody’s going to pull together and come up with a plan to give us the best chance possible for a V-shaped recovery,” he added.

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said the insured unemployment rate was up 11 percent this past week, translating to “a barely believable” 23 percent when the Labor Department figures the unemployment rate in two weeks, according to the CNBC report. The previous high for the U.S. was 24.9 percent during the Great Depression.

“You’re going to see numbers as bad as we’ve ever seen,” Hassett said, according to CNBC. “GDP growth in second quarter is going to be negative. Wall Street estimates are negative 20 percent, 30 percent. We’ve done something unprecedented, stopped everything, output [has] gone to zero.”

As of Thursday (April 23), another 4.43 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending April 18, according the U.S. Labor Department, bringing the total coronavirus-related job losses to around 26 million.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Google slashes marketing budget by half Google slashes marketing budget by half
8.1K
Google

Google Slows Hiring, Cuts Marketing Amid COVID-19

Facebook Facebook
7.2K
Facebook

Facebook Unveils Zoom Rival Called ‘Messenger Rooms’

treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus
6.3K
Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

credit unions, fintech credit unions, fintech
6.0K
Credit Unions

NEW DATA: How COVID-19 Is Driving CUs’ Digital Leap

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin
5.3K
IPO

DraftKings Trading Debut: Let The (e)Games Begin

financial institutions, artificial intelligence financial institutions, artificial intelligence
4.1K
Artificial Intelligence

Why AI’s Early Adopters Are Laser-Focused On Credit Risk And Payments

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail
3.4K
Coronavirus

The IRS Stimulus Check Is Finally In The Mail (For Some)

Video discussion Video discussion
3.1K
Loans

What’s Next For PPP: A Banker, An SMB And A FinTech CEO Weigh In

Auto Insurers Auto Insurers
3.1K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Auto Insurers Give Back Premiums; UNH Refunds $27M+ To Students

Monzo Monzo
2.7K
Banking

Monzo Ahead Of Revolut For US Banking License

banks, lenders, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), small businesses, relief, funding, coronavirus banks, lenders, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), small businesses, relief, funding, coronavirus
2.7K
Loans

Banks Warn Replenished PPP Loan Funds May Already Be Spoken For

How COVID-19 Is Paving The Way For Innovations How COVID-19 Is Paving The Way For Innovations
2.5K
Coronavirus

How Today’s COVID-19 Pivots Are Paving The Way For Tomorrow’s Innovations

Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits Fed Ends Savings Withdrawal, Transfer Limits
2.3K
Bank Regulation

Fed Ends Limits On Savings Withdrawals, Transfers

banking, digital, fintech banking, digital, fintech
2.3K
Banking

SoFi Deals Point To Question: ‘Just What’s a Bank?’

The Weekender The Weekender
2.2K
News

ID Verification, Insurance AI, Stimulus Funds Top This Week’s News