Another 4.4M Americans File Unemployment Claims

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rock the country, as another 4.43 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending April 18, sending the unemployment rate to a new record of 11 percent, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday (April 23).

The numbers are down about 810,000 from last week’s figures of 5.24 million. The four-week average is 5.8 million, an increase of 280,000 from the previous week’s revised average.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 11 percent was for the week ending April 11, reflecting an increase of 2.8 percent from the previous week’s unrevised rate.

Just six states saw an increase in the number of unemployment filings, whereas 42 states saw a decline of more than 1,000. Most attribute the declines to fewer layoffs in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, food services, technical services, waste management and construction industries.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 11 were in Colorado (+58,246), New York (+50,250), Missouri (+10,668), Florida (+10,534) and North Carolina (+2,733), while the largest decreases were in California (-263,342), Michigan (-166,347), New Jersey (-73,416), Georgia (-70,551), and Ohio (-66,874).

More than 22 million jobs have been lost in the month since the pandemic began, as governments and businesses have been forced to enact shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, negating gains in the job market made since the Great Recession.