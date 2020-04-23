Economy

Another 4.4M Americans File Unemployment Claims

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Jobless Report

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rock the country, as another 4.43 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending April 18, sending the unemployment rate to a new record of 11 percent, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday (April 23).

The numbers are down about 810,000 from last week’s figures of 5.24 million. The four-week average is 5.8 million, an increase of 280,000 from the previous week’s revised average. 

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 11 percent was for the week ending April 11, reflecting an increase of 2.8 percent from the previous week’s unrevised rate.

Just six states saw an increase in the number of unemployment filings, whereas 42 states saw a decline of more than 1,000. Most attribute the declines to fewer layoffs in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, food services, technical services, waste management and construction industries.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 11 were in Colorado (+58,246), New York (+50,250), Missouri (+10,668), Florida (+10,534) and North Carolina (+2,733), while the largest decreases were in California (-263,342), Michigan (-166,347), New Jersey (-73,416), Georgia (-70,551), and Ohio (-66,874).

More than 22 million jobs have been lost in the month since the pandemic began, as governments and businesses have been forced to enact shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, negating gains in the job market made since the Great Recession.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
26.3K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
21.0K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
20.8K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
14.9K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
10.1K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
8.0K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
8.0K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

7.5K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
5.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
5.7K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
5.6K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
5.0K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
4.8K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service
4.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fandango To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service From Walmart

Integration Integration
4.2K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration