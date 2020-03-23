How Emerging Travel Group Uses AI To Weather Fraud Turbulence

“All of the large online travel companies spend a significant amount of resources fighting fraud,” Shpilman explained. “Fraud has evolved over the years, and chargeback fraud, which used to be the primary type of fraud that people fought with, is just one of the many things we have to fight with [now].”

Chargebacks and false positives can also take heavy tolls on online travel merchants’ bottom lines.

“Travel, in principle, is a fairly low-margin business [in which] the majority of the companies make anywhere between 2 [percent] and 15 [percent] — maybe 20 percent — of the turn- over [on] their net revenue,” he said.

Online travel platforms looking to stay competitive need to continually balance robust safety protections with seamless experiences for customers.

“Fighting fraud is an important priority for most of the modern travel companies,” Shpilman said. “That said, the balance between fighting fraud and having a consumer-friendly user experience is also very important.”

The company reexamined its in-house operations and the merits of working with third-party solution providers to achieve this balance. It also revamped its authentication procedures, ensuring that only verified customers can transact on its platform.