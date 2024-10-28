Oracle Health to Join US Government Health Information Sharing Program

Oracle Health plans to apply for status that will enable its healthcare customers to participate in the U.S. government’s nationwide approach to offering the sharing of health information between providers and payers, pharmaceutical companies and government agencies.

The company has begun the process to become a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) as part of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), it said in a Monday (Oct. 28) press release.

“As a longtime champion of giving patients control over their data, Oracle Health continues to demonstrate its commitment to making data more available, useful and secure,” Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said in the release.

Oracle Health’s network is built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and is expected to make the sharing of data faster, support data types like X-rays and MRIs, fuel artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to inform care decisions, optimize treatment paths and streamline payment processes, according to the release.

As Oracle Health progresses through the QHIN process, it plans to remain a member of the CommonWell Health Alliance, a multi-vendor driven national network for interoperability, per the release. Oracle Health is a founding member of that 10-year-old organization.

“As we progress through the TEFCA QHIN application process, Oracle will continue to lead the industry in providing solutions that help reduce costs and complexity and improve the utility of information for patients and providers,” Verma said in the release.

The emergence of generative AI is set to reshape critical aspects of healthcare, from drug discovery and diagnostics to the delivery of care, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration, “Generative AI Can Elevate Health and Revolutionize Healthcare.”

On Oct. 14, Oracle debuted a cloud-based solution called Oracle Health Clinical Data Exchange that is designed to streamline medical claims processing. This offering is meant to replace the manual transmission of medical records with a secure, centralized network to reduce administrative time and costs.

In September 2023, the Oracle Health developer program validated the Paymentus Patient Billing and Payments Stack, allowing Paymentus to connect to the Oracle Health electronic health record (EHR) and supply healthcare providers with advanced billing, payment and disbursement capabilities.