Weave Launches Payment Plans for Patients

Healthcare experience platform Weave is introducing payment plans to its payments suite, enabling customers to pay their bills in installments.

Payment Plans will allow healthcare businesses to set up and manage recurring payment schedules, Weave said in a Tuesday (Feb. 13) news release.

Customers can create a payment plan by inputting the amount due, first billing date, and the number of months, the release said. Payments will be charged automatically to the selected card saved on file until the plan is completed.

“Weave is committed to making it easier for healthcare providers to process and collect payments,” said Branden Neish, chief product and technology officer at Weave. “With Payment Plans, businesses can streamline recurring payments, which is a vital component of efficient cash flow management and elevated customer satisfaction.”

“This allows practices to concentrate on delivering exemplary care, while Weave takes on the responsibility of refining the payment process,” Neish added.

The move follows a series of other payment solutions Weave has introduced recently for patients.

Earlier this year, Weave rolled out ACH direct debit payments for patients.

This addition allows patients to pay their co-pays or bills directly from their bank accounts, PYMNTS reported in January.

Previously, patients using Weave could only pay with their credit or debit cards. Now, with ACH Direct Debit, patients can choose to pay their healthcare bills directly from their bank accounts, according to a company press release at the time.

And in September, Weave announced a partnership with buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm to give patients more flexibility when making payments.

That partnership allows patients to apply to pay with Affirm in seconds, spreading out their payments. This option is available for dental, optometry, veterinary or medical practices, PYMNTS reported at the time.

Last August, Weave also launched Scan to Pay, allowing transactions to be completed within seconds through a QR code scan, PYNMTS reported.

The feature provides a “frictionless and secure experience for both providers and their clients and patients,” Weave said in a release announcing the payment option.