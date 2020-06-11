Legal

Grubhub Faces Lawsuit From KFC, Taco Bell Parent Company

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Yum! Brands apps

The owner of KFC and Taco Bell is suing Grubhub Inc., the Chicago-based online food ordering and delivery marketplace, alleging it violated terms of a distribution agreement, CNBC reported.

In 2018, Yum! Brands inked a five-year deal agreement with Grubhub. Under the terms of the contact, Grubhub would deliver food from KFC and Taco Bell. As part of the arrangement, Yum bought $200 million worth of Grubhub’s stock, a 3 percent stake, according to a press release about the agreement.

The deal also required the delivery app to provide Yum with discount pricing and favorable service for thousands of Taco Bell and KFC franchisees.

But Grubhub canceled the agreement earlier this month because Yum reportedly also had “interactions” with competitors Uber Eats and Postmates, the network reported.

As a result, Grubhub imposed additional fees totaling nearly 40 percent more in fees on KFC and Taco Bell franchisees after telling Yum that the restaurant company had breached the contract, the lawsuit alleges.

“Grubhub’s improper efforts to rid itself of a deal it no longer wanted and to line its pockets will cause enormous harm to consumers at a time when they can least afford it,” the company said in its complaint, filed on Thursday (June 11), in New York County’s Supreme Court.

The lawsuit alleges Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney improperly terminated the company’s contract with Yum on June 2. He sent Yum a letter saying the company’s collaborations with Uber Eats and Postmates violated the terms of the deal.

Yum has denied the allegation, the report said.

Yum said it demanded that Grubhub revoke its termination of the contract and enter into negotiations.

Instead, Grubhub contacted franchisees directly on Monday imposing a new pricing structure, according to the suit.

Grubhub did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.3K
B2B Payments

Corporates Explore The Path Of Least Resistance To AP Automation

Citi First To Enable Mastercard's Click To Pay
4.6K
eCommerce

Exclusive: Citi Enables Mastercard’s Click to Pay At Checkout For Cardholders

3.8K
Gig Economy

New Report: Payments, Transparency Build Trust In The Gig Economy

3.5K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Bid To Bridge The Challenger Bank Perception-vs.-Reality Gap

uber-eats-delivery-hub-cloud-kitchen
3.0K
Delivery

Uber Eats Gets Out Of The Ghost Kitchen

2.8K
Digital-First Banking

Entersekt: The COVID-Led Future Of Digital Banking

2.8K
Real Estate

Is Data Aggregation The Key To Banking’s Future?

2.8K
Economy

Tough Times in Consumer Credit Could Push Some Americans to Nontraditional Lenders

2.7K
Economy

Federal Reserve Expands Main Street Lending Program For SMBs

2.5K
Intelligence of Things

Tencent Plans Smart City The Size Of Midtown Manhattan

Credorax, Samsung Team For Open Banking Offering
2.5K
B2B Payments

Credorax, Samsung To Introduce Blockchain-Based Open Banking

2.4K
Authentication

New Report: Home Closings Go Digital With Remote Online Notary Services

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear
2.3K
IPO

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear; Looks To Raise $467.5M

Retail Predictions Spur Alternative Scenarios
2.3K
Retail

Retail ‘Armageddon’ Predictions Spur Alternative Scenarios

Why Mobile Scanning Is Likely Future Of Retail
2.2K
Retail

Scandit: The Future Of Retail Will Include Mobile Scanning