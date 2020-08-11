Loans

Banks Brace For Wave Of Corporate Credit Calamities

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Banks Brace For Corporate Credit Calamities

Before the deluge – of possible bankruptcies, that is – come the provisions.

Earnings season has shed light on the actions banks are taking to prepare for the possibility that loans will sour amid COVID-19, as many individuals, families and businesses face a cash crunch.

Cash crunches, of course, make carrying debt all the more burdensome. And as reported in the Financial Times, banks that are relatively more dependent on lending activities to keep operations afloat are facing challenges that have not been seen since the financial crisis and recession of more than a decade ago.

There may not be a lot of room to maneuver, as interest rates are already at zero or slightly above zero in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom. Such low interest rates can put lenders in a bind, hitting margins while still not making it easier for borrowers to make payments on what’s owed.

The issue, of course, is the top line – namely, the income that corporates and consumers must make to stay current with expenses and pay down debt.

To get a sense of the magnitude of caution that abounds, the FT quoted Citigroup as estimating that the 15 biggest U.S. banks alone have reserved $76 billion to cover bad loans. And in Europe, the 32 largest banks have set aside 56 billion euros.

That’s the highest tally of provisions seen since the 2008-09 financial crisis, when the number was $186 billion. And we’re not out of the woods yet – the ultimate losses could exceed $880 billion just two years from now. That estimate assumes that banks will set aside 2.4 percent of their loan books to cover expected loan losses, as Accenture estimates.

To drill down and get a sense of what’s happening at the borrowing level, and especially for corporate borrowers, U.K. banks are forecasting that up to half of small business loans will go into default, with an aggregated cost of $34 billion.

In the United States, as detailed in this space last week, lingering shutdowns of brick-and-mortar businesses – especially restaurants and retailers – have led to cash flow pressures. Joint research conducted by PYMNTS and Visa found that nearly half of the 76 percent of SMBs experiencing cash flow turbulence said those challenges come “sometimes” or “frequently,” and are a direct result of the pandemic.

Our latest Main Street SMB survey also found that as many as 37 percent of SMB owners are tapping into personal funds to keep operations afloat, including 26 percent that are using personal credit cards.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has also proved to be an alternate form of a financial lifeline. But the PPP expired last weekend with $130 billion still in the proverbial till, even as companies were tapping funds extended through the program at an increasing rate. PYMNTS’ ongoing Main Street business surveys found that the share of firms applying for PPP funding had risen to 46 percent of companies surveyed in May, up from 41 percent the month before.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Jack Henry’s Payments Hub Connects 15 FIs To RTP
2.9K
Faster Payments

The Clearing House On The Race for Real-Time Payments In The US

Mercari Online Auction Mines Roots For Growth
2.8K
Commerce Connected

Mercari US CEO: Modernizing Marketplaces For The Casual Seller

Uber CEO Calls On States For Gig Worker Benefits
2.7K
Gig Economy

Uber CEO Calls On States To Require Gig Worker Benefits

2.6K
B2B Payments

Fed Moves Ahead With FedNow Despite Objections

2.3K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Call For Reopening Stimulus Talks

2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea To Use Blockchain To Collect Highway Tolls; Polish Financial Watchdog Warns Of Fake Crypto Scams

Donald Trump met with restaurant executives
2.1K
Economy

Trump Provides Stimulus By Executive Order

IPO
1.8K
International

Chinese Firms Scramble To Beat New US IPO Rules

1.8K
Disbursements

New Data: Receivers Value Instant Payouts Enough To Pay To Get Them

White House
1.7K
Economy

White House Ready To Increase Amount Of New Stimulus

1.7K
B2B Payments

Messaging Standards Bring Clarity To A Fragmented Payments Ecosystem

How TikTok ‘eGirls’ Helped Create A Multi-Million-Dollar Fashion Brand
1.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: Twitter In Talks To Buy TikTok

WeChat Ban Could Sink Apple Smartphone Sales
1.5K
Retail

Apple iPhone Sales Could Plummet 30 Pct With WeChat Ban

1.4K
B2B Payments

CHAMPS Group Purchasing Works With Procurement Partners On Smoother P2P Services

Infermedica AI 93 Pct Accurate In IDing Illnesses
1.4K
Healthcare

How The Game Of 20 Questions Inspired The Tech To Help Doctors Digitally Triage Patients