Loans

Chuck E. Cheese Seeks Loan For Debt Payment

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Chuck E. Cheese, the popular food and games chain, is talking to investors about ways to raise money to avoid filing for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The chain has also approached lenders in the past few weeks to feel out possible interest in a $200 million loan to help pay for a stay in bankruptcy, a source said, as reported by WSJ.

Chuck E. Cheese is facing down a $1.9 million quarterly payment on loans, due at the end of June. Lenders and bond-holders have been working on a deal to help the company stay out of bankruptcy.

As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds across America, with the country moving toward reopening after months of shutdowns that roiled the economy, many Chuck E. Cheese locations haven’t yet reopened.

The company, before the pandemic, was growing, reporting a 2.7 percent in-store sales increase in 2019 after years of declining or flat sales.

And while some of the chain’s locations started to reopen last month, the company has been burning cash with the majority still closed, and it has to now look into raising more capital. The company has also come into danger of breaching loan requirements to reach some earning targets this fall, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

On Friday, Chuck E. Cheese said it would be paying prebankruptcy retention bonuses of nearly $3 million to three top executives, with $1.3 million going toward Chief Executive David McKillips. Those bonuses have become common during the coronavirus pandemic as retention bonuses for insiders and other top officials are illegal under bankruptcy law, WSJ reports.

The chain has been utilizing temperature checks at the front doors since reopening to ensure that no one carrying the virus could potentially infect customers.

Chuck E. Cheese was exploring the idea of going public last year, after being taken private in 2014 by owner Apollo Global Management. But when the pandemic hit, Chuck E. Cheese shuttered its restaurants, ceased paying rent and furloughed a large amount of staff, WSJ reports.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Brooks Brothers Readies For Bankruptcy
6.9K
Retail

Brooks Brothers Readies For Bankruptcy

Today in Payments
3.7K
News

Today In Payments: Amazon’s PayFort To Boost Middle East Startups; Next Economic Stimulus Package Could Hit $1T

Google's Default Search Engine Options In Europe Gets DOJ Lawyers' Attention
3.6K
Google

Google’s Search Engine Option Menu In Europe Gets DOJ Attention

China’s JD.com To Sell $4B In IPO Shares
2.8K
IPO

China’s JD.com To Sell $4.3B In Hong Kong-Listed Shares

France Aims To Rescue Startups From Takeovers
2.7K
International

France’s Fund Aims To Rescue Tech Startups From Takeovers

Paycheck Protection Program
2.5K
Loans

President Trump Signs PPP Loan Flexibility Legislation

2.4K
Bank Regulation

The EU’s COVID-19 Contactless Limit — Too Little, Too Late?

2.2K
Security & Fraud

How To Capture The Rising eCommerce Tide And Simultaneously Stem A Tidal Wave Of Fraud

2.1K
B2B Payments

Digital Banking Moves To Forefront Of VC Efforts

2.0K
Investments

Building Cities With Online Platforms And Opportunity Zones

2.0K
News

Catching Hold Of Rapidly Digitizing Consumer Bases

1.9K
Commerce Connected

Keeping Grocery’s ‘Digital Shifters’ Loyal Post Pandemic

Just Eat Emerges As Possible Grubhub Acquirer
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

New Suitors Emerge As Possible Grubhub Buyers

What Restaurant Industry Must Serve Up Next
1.8K
Restaurant innovation

What The Restaurant Industry Needs To Serve Up Next

Instacart Updates Tipping Process To Protect Against Tip Baiting
1.8K
Delivery

Instacart Updates Tipping Process To Protect Against Tip Baiting